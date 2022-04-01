5 family fun activities in Fife for the Easter holidays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Easter holidays are here and many families might find themselves at a loose end.

But with everything from amusement fairs to wildlife parks on offer, there is no shortage of activities in the Kingdom to get involved with.

We have put together a list of the top five things to do in Fife that can keep all the family occupied this Easter.

Kirkcaldy Links Market

Kirkcaldy’s historic street fair is set to return in April for the first time since the pandemic.

Europe’s Longest Street Fair will return to the Esplanade from April 13 to 18.

With one mile of thrills and spills for all the family including 30 adult rides and over 80 kids rides, there is something for everyone this Easter.

To find out more, including the fair’s opening times, visit the website here.

Fife Zoo

Fife Zoo is one of the smallest zoos in the UK and is home to around 15 species, including meerkats, porcupines and armadillos.

It has a new lemur walkthrough and facilities include a café and gift shop so the whole family will enjoy a day out in Fife this Easter.

The zoo is open every day from 10am to 4pm – last admission is 3:30pm. Ticket prices for adults are £5 and for children it is £3.50.

For more information, visit their website here.

Muddy Boots Farm

Muddy Boots is a family run kids’ adventure play centre just 10 minutes from Cupar.

There is a great range of activities on offer for families, including pottery painting, a soft play barn, grass sledging, zorbing, pig racing, a quad train, duck racing and a huge.

No booking is needed and the farm is open seven days a week 10am to 4pm.

For up to date information regarding Covid measures, visit the website here.

The Scottish Deer Centre

The 55-acre Scottish Deer Centre is home to 12 different species of deer and animals, each with their own individual field or paddock to visit them in.

There’s also a bird of prey centre, a tree top walkway, all weather picnic facilities, falconry displays at the Raptor World Bird of Prey centre and an indoor adventure play area.

Over the holidays there’s also an Easter grotto.

The park, coffee shop and retail all open at 10am . Retail closes at 5pm, and the park and coffee shop close at 4:30pm.

To book tickets online, visit here.

Lochore Meadows Country Park

Lochore Meadows Country Park has over 1,200 acres to explore.

You can enjoy spending time walking, bird-watching, cycling, fishing, paddling, playing in the playpark or enjoying a picnic or barbecue with friends and family – weather permitting!

Entry to the park is free, and to find out more about the activities on offer throughout the year, click here.