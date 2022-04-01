5 family fun activities in Perthshire for the Easter holidays

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Easter holidays are here and many families might find themselves at a loose end.

But with everything from ice sports to museums on offer, there is no shortage of activities in Perthshire to get involved with.

We have put together a list of the top five things to do in Perthshire that can keep all the family occupied this Easter.

Beatrix Potter Exhibition, Birnam Arts Centre

Beatrix Potter is most often associated with the Lake District in England but you may not be aware that many of her childhood summers were spent in Scotland.

The family had a long and heart-felt connection with Dunkeld & Birnam and the surrounding area, and the Birnam Arts Centre has a special exhibition dedicated to the author.

Take a walk through the idyllic Beatrix Potter Garden to visit Mrs Tiggy Winkle in her house, see Jeremy fishing by his pond, watch out for Mr Fox, and, of course, see if you can find Peter Rabbit himself.

There is even an Easter egg hunt running from April 1 to 18 for the family to get involved with.

Entrance is £3 per person and no more than £12 per family.

Active Kids Adventure Park

The Active Kids Adventure Park at Burnside Farm just outside Perth offers everything from go-karts and crazy golf to a petting zoo and even a pirate ship!

Due to construction works the coffee shop, toy shop and soft play will be unavailable during 2022 season but the park is now open for outdoor play 11am-4pm daily.

Pre booking is required and can be done here.

Dewars Centre

Inspired by Team GB’s success at the Winter Olympics? Then look no further than the Dewars Centre which is the home of Scottish curling.

The centre, located next to Perth Leisure Pool, offers a range of activities for all the family, including ice skating, bowling and curling.

To find out more about the activities on offer and the timetables, visit their website.

Noah’s Ark

Noah’s Ark, the massive soft play area, is ideal for kids to have fun with, and from the slides to the ball pool, there is no shortage of things to keep them occupied .

Ten pin bowling is also on offer, as well as an indoor karting track, with junior driver, double-seater and adult-sized karts, and a paint your own ceramics workshop.

The centre is open Monday to Sunday, 10am to 6pm.

The Black Watch Castle and Museum

The Black Watch Castle and Museum has a large collection of different items, which helps bring to life the military history Scotland’s oldest Highland regiment.

There are also several activities throughout the Easter break, including a golden egg gallery trail and an Easter craft extravaganza.

The castle is several hundred years old and is set in beautiful gardens and grounds, perfect for all the family to wander around and enjoy.

To find out more, visit their website here.