5 family fun activities in Angus for the Easter holidays

By Laura Devlin
April 1 2022, 6.00pm Updated: April 1 2022, 8.32pm
With everything from historic railways to country parks on offer, there is no shortage of activities in Angus to get involved with.
The Easter holidays are here and many families might find themselves at a loose end.

But with everything from historic railways to country parks on offer, there is no shortage of activities in Angus to get involved with.

We have put together a list of the top five things to do in Angus that can keep all the family occupied this Easter.

Monikie Country Park

Developed around two former reservoirs, Monikie Country Park is home to stunning woodland and green spaces with a variety of family activities to do this Easter.

These include guided walks and self-led trails, a bird sanctuary do to a spot of bird watching and a 50-acre watersports site which has windsurfing, kayaking and rowboats.

Monikie Country Park. Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Caledonian Railway

Caledonian Railway is a heritage steam railway which runs for four miles from a unique Victorian terminus station at Brechin to Bridge of Dun.

Originally built in 1848, Caledonian Railway is today a classic preserved railway.

The railway is currently shut but will reopen on April 16 for the Easter Eggspress, where every passenger will receive an Easter treat on board.

The Whistle Stop Coffee Shop at Brechin station is also open Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10am to 3pm.

Brechin Caledonian Railway.  Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Kirriemuir Camera Obscura

Kirriemuir Camera Obscura – one of only three in Scotland – is housed in a purpose-designed turret room in the Barrie Pavilion on Kirrie Hill.

It provides a fascinating glimpse of historic technology and striking views of the surrounding countryside.

In the main pavilion, Cafe Obscura serves teas and freshly ground coffee from Sacred Grounds Coffee Company in Arbroath.

The attraction is set to reopen Saturday April 9 and will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11am to 4pm.

Kirriemuir Camera Obscura.

Glamis Castle

Glamis Castle is the legendary setting for Shakespeare’s Macbeth and the childhood home of the Queen Mother.

Parents and kids alike can have a fun time seeing inside this historic 1000-year-old castle, hearing some spooky ghost stories, tales about the castle’s Royal visitors over the years, and some weird and wonderful castle facts.

The castle’s vast grounds also offer plenty of opportunities for the kids to run around and burn off some energy this Easter.

The castle is open Monday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

Glamis Castle.

Auchterhouse Country Sports

Auchterhouse Country Sports has everything from archery to quad bikes – perfect for fun day out full of family activities in Angus this Easter.

The Clay Doo Cafe on site offers hot rolls, burgers and home baking.

Auchterhouse Country Sports is currently open from Wednesdays to Saturdays.

