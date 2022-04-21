See some of the children’s drawings to spur on Arbroath FC players in one of club’s biggest ever games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
See some of the children's drawings to spur on Arbroath FC players in one of club's biggest ever games

By Cheryl Peebles
April 21 2022, 6.00pm Updated: April 22 2022, 9.02am
Hayshead Primary School P1 pupils Alana, Ethan, Logan, Ike, James, Emitt, Emma, Bear and Leighton. Pictures by Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
As Arbroath FC players prepare to walk onto the pitch on Friday one of the last things they will see are messages of support from local children.

And we have some of the posters made by pupils from schools across Arbroath to be pinned to the dressing room walls ahead of one of the biggest games in the club’s history.

Schools were invited to create drawings to spur on the Angus side for the table-topping clash with Kilmarnock which could decide the Championship title.

Arbroath FC commercial director Paul Reid appealed to youngsters to get behind the team and show them how proud they are of the “unbelievable position” it has reached.

And schoolchildren rose to the challenge in number – including those at Hayshead Primary School who showed us their creations before they handed them over to Paul and Shelley Hague, chairperson of Arbroath FC Community Trust.

Cheering on the team, P4 and P5 pupils Keryn, Halle, logan, Olivia, Danika and Lexi with their posters.

Paul said the posters were a great way to involve local children – many of whom have been among the spectators at Gayfield throughout the season – in a big week for football and to give the players a boost.

He said: “With the game being away not everyone will make it to Kilmarnock, so we wanted to involve the kids.

They will play a large part in motivating the guys.”

Paul Reid, Arbroath FC commercial director

“The posters will be the last thing the players see when they leave the dressing room.

“I’m sure they will play a large part in motivating the guys.”

Shelley added: “Providing support to the players and management team at this crucial time is something the young people themselves wanted to do – they love seeing the players up at Seaton Park and cheering on the team in all weathers at Gayfield.

“As a charity with young people at its heart we aim to increase these types of opportunities over the coming months as it’s something they will remember being part of forever.”

With just two games left of the regular season before the play-offs, the league could be won on Friday night – or it could go right to the wire after an enthralling campaign.

Here are some of the drawings players will see:

