50 pictures from 12 schools at Dundee Science Centre’s first major event since lockdown

Around 100 children from Tayside and Fife showed science and engineering skills at the first major event since lockdown for schools at Dundee Science Centre.

Youngsters who attended were from 12 schools in Dundee, Angus, Kinross and Fife: Blackness, Fintry, Bellyeoman, Canmore, Crail, Dunbog, Lumphinnans, St Joseph’s and St Margaret’s primary schools, Kinross High, Carnoustie High and St Paul’s Academy.

And we have 50 pictures of their day at the attraction with the Scottish Council for Development and Industry and its Young Engineers and Science Clubs Scotland programme.

In teams of six pupils showcased STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – projects undertaken in class, covering everything from robotics and climate to flower dissection.

The youngsters, from P5 to S3, also met engineers from companies including Shell UK, Dundee and Angus College, Nature Scot, Highlands and Islands Airport, KAEFER, BSW Timber and Tilhill.

And they competed in a series of fun, five-minute STEM challenges set by the engineers, from catapult building and electrical wiring to making a table from sawlog components and building scaffolding.

Thomas Wild, programme manager at YESC, said: “We are delighted to be back delivering face-to-face events across Scotland.

"We love seeing youngsters' imaginations come alive, these lightbulb moments when something clicks, or an idea forms."

“These events are crucial in showing young people how exciting a career in STEM can be.

“The buzz and excitement, as well as the levels of engagement at a live event, have been sorely missed over the last two years.”

Lorraine Lemon, science centre head of business and operations, said pupils demonstrated talent, ideas and ingenuity.

“For industries to succeed and thrive they need the best engineers, scientists, mathematicians and people with technological skills and it’s exciting to see the potential that exists right here on our doorstep.

“As a science centre, we love seeing youngsters’ imaginations come alive, these lightbulb moments when something clicks, or an idea forms.”

