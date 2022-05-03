50 pictures from 12 schools at Dundee Science Centre’s first major event since lockdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
50 pictures from 12 schools at Dundee Science Centre’s first major event since lockdown

By Cheryl Peebles
May 3 2022, 6.00am Updated: May 3 2022, 8.51am
Pupils from 12 schools were at the Dundee Science Centre event. Pictures by Alan Richardson Photography.
Around 100 children from Tayside and Fife showed science and engineering skills at the first major event since lockdown for schools at Dundee Science Centre.

Youngsters who attended were from 12 schools in Dundee, Angus, Kinross and Fife: Blackness, Fintry, Bellyeoman, Canmore, Crail, Dunbog, Lumphinnans, St Joseph’s and St Margaret’s primary schools, Kinross High, Carnoustie High and St Paul’s Academy.

And we have 50 pictures of their day at the attraction with the Scottish Council for Development and Industry and its Young Engineers and Science Clubs Scotland programme.

Children demonstrated STEM skills, undertook challenges and learned about career opportunities.
In teams of six pupils showcased STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – projects undertaken in class, covering everything from robotics and climate to flower dissection.

The youngsters, from P5 to S3, also met engineers from companies including Shell UK, Dundee and Angus College, Nature Scot, Highlands and Islands Airport, KAEFER, BSW Timber and Tilhill.

And they competed in a series of fun, five-minute STEM challenges set by the engineers, from catapult building and electrical wiring to making a table from sawlog components and building scaffolding.

Thomas Wild, programme manager at YESC, said: “We are delighted to be back delivering face-to-face events across Scotland.

We love seeing youngsters’ imaginations come alive, these lightbulb moments when something clicks, or an idea forms.”

Lorraine Lemon, Dundee Science Centre

“These events are crucial in showing young people how exciting a career in STEM can be.

“The buzz and excitement, as well as the levels of engagement at a live event, have been sorely missed over the last two years.”

Lorraine Lemon, science centre head of business and operations, said pupils demonstrated talent, ideas and ingenuity.

“For industries to succeed and thrive they need the best engineers, scientists, mathematicians and people with technological skills and it’s exciting to see the potential that exists right here on our doorstep.

“As a science centre, we love seeing youngsters’ imaginations come alive, these lightbulb moments when something clicks, or an idea forms.”

See our picture gallery of schools at Dundee Science Centre:

Carnoustie High School.
Canmore Primary School.
St Paul’s Academy.
Crail Primary School.
Kinross High School.
St Joseph’s RC Primary School.
Pupils learned about career opportunities in STEM subject areas.
St Joseph’s RC Primary School.
St Paul’s Academy.
St Paul’s Academy.
Carnoustie High School.
St Joseph’s RC Primary School.
St Joseph’s RC Primary School.
Fintry Primary School.
Carnoustie High School.
St Paul’s Academy.
St Paul’s Academy.
Canmore Primary School.
Carnoustie High School.
St Paul’s Academy.
St Paul’s Academy.
Canmore Primary School.
Canmore Primary School.
Canmore Primary School.
Canmore Primary School.
Lumphinnans Primary School.
St Margaret’s Primary School.
Kinross High School.
Crail Primary School.
Blackness Primary School.
Kinross High School.
Blackness Primary School.
Blackness Primary School.
Blackness Primary School.
Blackness Primary School.
Blackness Primary School.
Kinross High School.
St Margaret’s Primary School.
Lumphinnans Primary School.
Lumphinnans Primary School.
Blackness Primary School.
Crail Primary School.
St Margaret’s Primary School.
Kinross High School.
Blackness Primary School.
Bellyeoman Primary School.
Canmore Primary School.
Carnoustie High School.
Dunbog Primary School.

