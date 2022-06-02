VIDEO: What would you do if you were King or Queen for the day? Letham Primary School pupils share their Royal dreams

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the country unites to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, some might wonder what it’s like to be monarch.

For 70 years Queen Elizabeth II has ruled over the United Kingdom – but what would you do if that role was yours?

We asked children at Letham Primary School, in Angus, what they would do if they were King or Queen for the day.

Their answers ranged from holidays abroad, private jet rides and lots of sweet treats, to wishes for a private zoo, disco room or to ballet all over the palace.

Others said they would gift dogs to poor people, end bullying and make sure everyone has a friend, or stop the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Thanks to all the pupils who shared their fantastic work with us and took part in this video:

The school held a garden party with decorations, games, activities and a specially designed cake to celebrate the Jubilee yesterday.

And when pupils return from the bank holiday weekend, they will continue to learn about the roll of the monarchy.

Dominique Williamson, the school’s depute head teacher, said: “The children are only beginning their learning journey on the Royal family and Queen Elizabeth II.

“However we hope to inform them of significant events throughout our history including Queen Elizabeth’s role within WWII and her public radio address in 1940 to support and encourage child evacuees who were far from home and family.

“WWII is a significant aspect of learning within our upper classes.”

She added: “The Jubilee is a chance to celebrate, to have lots of fun and recognise the vital role our monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II plays in uniting our nations.”