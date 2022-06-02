VIDEO: What would you do if you were King or Queen for the day? Letham Primary School pupils share their Royal dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

VIDEO: What would you do if you were King or Queen for the day? Letham Primary School pupils share their Royal dreams

By Sheanne Mulholland
June 2 2022, 9.30am

As the country unites to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, some might wonder what it’s like to be monarch.

For 70 years Queen Elizabeth II has ruled over the United Kingdom – but what would you do if that role was yours?

We asked children at Letham Primary School, in Angus, what they would do if they were King or Queen for the day.

Pupils at Letham Primary School, in Angus, enjoy a party for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Their answers ranged from holidays abroad, private jet rides and lots of sweet treats, to wishes for a private zoo, disco room or to ballet all over the palace.

Others said they would gift dogs to poor people, end bullying and make sure everyone has a friend, or stop the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Thanks to all the pupils who shared their fantastic work with us and took part in this video:

  • Lois McCarroll
  • Callie Gerard
  • Holly Webster
  • Holly Paxton
  • Sophia Richardson
  • Noah Henderson
  • Ruairidh Davidson
  • Eva Martin
  • Abigail Grove
  • Struan Dickson
  • Niamh Blackie
  • Amber Smith

The school held a garden party with decorations, games, activities and a specially designed cake to celebrate the Jubilee yesterday.

And when pupils return from the bank holiday weekend, they will continue to learn about the roll of the monarchy.

Dominique Williamson, the school’s depute head teacher, said: “The children are only beginning their learning journey on the Royal family and Queen Elizabeth II.

“However we hope to inform them of significant events throughout our history including Queen Elizabeth’s role within WWII and her public radio address in 1940 to support and encourage child evacuees who were far from home and family.

“WWII is a significant aspect of learning within our upper classes.”

She added: “The Jubilee is a chance to celebrate, to have lots of fun and recognise the vital role our monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II plays in uniting our nations.”

Hats off to Her Majesty: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee marked by schools in Tayside and Fife

