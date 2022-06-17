War in Ukraine blamed for delays to construction of new Perth High School

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
War in Ukraine blamed for delays to construction of new Perth High School

By Kathryn Anderson, Local Democracy Reporter
June 17 2022, 1.58pm Updated: June 17 2022, 2.54pm
The proposed look for the new Perth High.
The war in Ukraine is being said to have impacted progress with the construction of the new Perth High School.

A council committee has been told the opening date of Perth High’s new school building might be pushed back from August 2024 to December 2024 or early 2025.

Councillors were this week told the war – alongside Brexit and the pandemic – was causing issues with supply and prices. Although a delay has yet to be confirmed.

Perth and Kinross Council’s head of business and resources Greg Boland provided an update at a meeting of Perth and Kinross Council’s property sub-committee on Monday, June 13.

Plans for the £68.7 million rebuild – built to Passivhaus standards – were approved by the council’s planning committee in March 2022.

Half of the costs will be funded by the Scottish Government Learning Estate Investment Programme.

Mr Boland told the committee: “We’re aware of challenges we face within the construction industry – the implications of Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and also currently the war in Ukraine which is causing a lot of issues regarding supply, tender prices and material prices. And that’s being felt across the whole of the country.”

How construction of new Perth High School will look when finished. Image supplied.

Convener Grant Laing asked how the Scottish Government funding would be awarded.

Mr Boland explained: “Following the completion of the new Perth High School the council will receive a revenue contribution over 25 years to the value of 50 per cent of the capital cost.”

The funding is based on the council meeting specified targets which include energy expectations and digital technology.

Conservative councillor John Duff, who represents the Highland Perthshire ward, asked for further detail on the expected timeline.

Council officers confirmed they would hope work would begin on the site by the end of 2022.

SNP Perth City Centre councillor Eric Drysdale asked if there was a revised forecast date for the school being operational.

Mr Boland responded: “Until we reach financial close – we will have a revised programme agreed with our contractor at that point – then I’ll be to confirm what that programme is.

“At this point we are anticipating round about late December 2024-early 2025 as a target completion date.”

