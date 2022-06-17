War in Ukraine blamed for delays to construction of new Perth High School

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The war in Ukraine is being said to have impacted progress with the construction of the new Perth High School.

A council committee has been told the opening date of Perth High’s new school building might be pushed back from August 2024 to December 2024 or early 2025.

Councillors were this week told the war – alongside Brexit and the pandemic – was causing issues with supply and prices. Although a delay has yet to be confirmed.

Perth and Kinross Council’s head of business and resources Greg Boland provided an update at a meeting of Perth and Kinross Council’s property sub-committee on Monday, June 13.

Plans for the £68.7 million rebuild – built to Passivhaus standards – were approved by the council’s planning committee in March 2022.

Half of the costs will be funded by the Scottish Government Learning Estate Investment Programme.

Mr Boland told the committee: “We’re aware of challenges we face within the construction industry – the implications of Brexit, the COVID-19 pandemic and also currently the war in Ukraine which is causing a lot of issues regarding supply, tender prices and material prices. And that’s being felt across the whole of the country.”

Convener Grant Laing asked how the Scottish Government funding would be awarded.

Mr Boland explained: “Following the completion of the new Perth High School the council will receive a revenue contribution over 25 years to the value of 50 per cent of the capital cost.”

The funding is based on the council meeting specified targets which include energy expectations and digital technology.

Conservative councillor John Duff, who represents the Highland Perthshire ward, asked for further detail on the expected timeline.

Council officers confirmed they would hope work would begin on the site by the end of 2022.

SNP Perth City Centre councillor Eric Drysdale asked if there was a revised forecast date for the school being operational.

Mr Boland responded: “Until we reach financial close – we will have a revised programme agreed with our contractor at that point – then I’ll be to confirm what that programme is.

“At this point we are anticipating round about late December 2024-early 2025 as a target completion date.”