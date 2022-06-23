Monifieth High and Madras College flying high in Times Scotland School League – but half of Dundee’s secondaries are at bottom of table By Cheryl Peebles June 23 2022, 2.36pm Updated: June 23 2022, 5.11pm 0 Monifieth High School. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier ‘Majority of pupils missed school’ on the day of cancelled Dundee teacher strike What are school league tables and how are schools ranked? Schools Scrapbook: From the Smogmobile to a sea-themed mural The £60 million merger of Craigie High School and Braeview Academy will not include a swimming pool – but should it?