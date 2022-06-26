Last Class 2022: Here’s where and when you can find our P7 picture specials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Last Class 2022: Here’s where and when you can find our P7 picture specials

By Last Class Team
June 26 2022, 9.09am
Last Class returns this week.
Last Class returns this week.

The summer holidays are fast approaching and that can mean only one thing – the return of Last Class, our annual celebration of P7 pupils in the region who are taking the next step in their education journey.

Last Class 2022 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.

When are they in the newspaper?

School pictures from across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife will be printed in special keepsake supplements in The Courier.

If you miss it, you can order back copies by phoning Freephone 0800 318 846.

Where can I buy the Last Class photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)

When are Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife school pictures being featured?

The school pictures will appear in The Courier – in print and online – throughout the week beginning June 27.

See below for when your school will feature.

Monday June 27 – Dundee

Ardler Primary School

Ballumbie Primary School

Barnhill Pimary School

Blackness Primary School

Camperdown Primary School

Craigiebarns Primary School

Craigowl Primary School

Dens Road Primary School

Downfield Primary

Eastern Primary School

Fintry Primary School

Forthill Primary School

Glebelands Primary School

High School of Dundee

Kingspark School

Longhaugh Primary School

Mill of Mains Primary School

Our Lady’s RC Primary School

Rosebank Primary School

Rowantree Primary School

St Andrew’s RC Primary School

St Clement’s RC Primary School

St Fergus RC Primary School

St Francis RC Primary School

St Joseph’s RC Primary School

St Ninian’s RC Primary School

St Pius RC Primary School

Tayview Primary School

Victoria Park Primary School

Tuesday June 28 – Angus

Aberlemno Primary School

Airlie Primary School

Andover Primary School

Birkhill Primary School

Borrowfield Primary School

Burnside Primary School

Ferryden Primary School

Friockheim Primary School

Grange Primary School

Hayshead Primary School

Inverarity Primary School

Inverbrothock Primary School

Ladyloan Primary School

Langlands Primary School

Liff Primary School

Lochside Primary School

Maisondieu Primary School

Mattocks Primary School

Monikie Primary School

Muirfield Primary School

Murroes Primary School

Newbigging Primary School

Newtyle Primary School

Northmuir Primary School

Seaview Primary School

Southesk Primary School

Southmuir Primary School

St Thomas’ Primary School

Strathmartine Primary School

Strathmore Primary School

Timmergreens Primary School

Warddykes Primary School

Whitehills Primary School

Wednesday June 29 – Perth

Alyth Primary School

Abernethy Primary School

Coupar Angus Primary School

Craigie Primary School

Errol Primary School

Goodlyburn Primary School

Inch View Primary School

Inchture Primary School

Invergowrie Primary School

Kinnoull Primary School

Longforgan Primary School

Moncreiffe Primary School

Newhill Primary School

North Muirton Primary School

Oakbank Primary School

Our Lady’s Primary School

Rattray Primary School

Robert Douglas Memorial Primary School

Ruthvenfield Primary School

St Madoes Primary School

St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary School

Tulloch Primary School

Thursday June 30 – Fife part 1

Anstruther Primary School

Balmerino Primary School

Balmullo Primary School

Canongate Primary School

Capshard Primary School

Ceres Primary School

Colinsburgh Primary School

Craigrothie Primary School

Crail Primary School

Dairsie Primary School

Dunbog Primary School

Dysart Primary School

Fair Isle Primary School

Freuchie Primary School

Greyfriars RC Primary School

Guardbridge Primary School

Kingsbarns Primary School

Kirkcaldy North Primary School

Letham Primary School

Newburgh Primary School

Newport Primary School

Pathhead Primary School

Pitlessie Primary School

Springfield Primary School

St Agathas RC Primary School

St Maries RC Primary School

Strathallan Primary School

Strathkinness Primary School

Tayport Primary School

Torbain Primary School

Valley Primary School

Wormit Primary School

Friday July 1 – Fife part 2

Aberdour Primary School

Balcurvie Primary School

Benarty Primary School

Burntisland Primary School

Canmore Primary School

Caskieberran Primary School

Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School

Collydean Primary School

Commercial Primary School

Cowdenbeath Primary School

Denbeath Primary School

Denend Primary School

Hill of Beath Primary School

Kelty Primary School

Kennoway Primary School

Kinghorn Primary School

Kinglassie Primary School

Kings Road Primary School

Leslie Primary School

Newcastle Primary School

Park Road Primary School

Pitcoudie Primary School

Pittencrieff Primary School

Pitteuchar East Primary School

Pitteuchar West Primary School

Rimbleton Primary School

South Parks Primary School

St Bride’s R C Primary School

St Margaret’s R C Primary School

St Ninian’s RC Primary School

St Patricks R C Primary School

St Pauls R C Primary School

Star Primary School

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]