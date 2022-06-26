Last Class 2022: Here’s where and when you can find our P7 picture specials

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The summer holidays are fast approaching and that can mean only one thing – the return of Last Class, our annual celebration of P7 pupils in the region who are taking the next step in their education journey.

Last Class 2022 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.

When are they in the newspaper?

School pictures from across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife will be printed in special keepsake supplements in The Courier.

If you miss it, you can order back copies by phoning Freephone 0800 318 846.

Where can I buy the Last Class photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)

When are Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife school pictures being featured?

The school pictures will appear in The Courier – in print and online – throughout the week beginning June 27.

See below for when your school will feature.

Monday June 27 – Dundee

Ardler Primary School

Ballumbie Primary School

Barnhill Pimary School

Blackness Primary School

Camperdown Primary School

Craigiebarns Primary School

Craigowl Primary School

Dens Road Primary School

Downfield Primary

Eastern Primary School

Fintry Primary School

Forthill Primary School

Glebelands Primary School

High School of Dundee

Kingspark School

Longhaugh Primary School

Mill of Mains Primary School

Our Lady’s RC Primary School

Rosebank Primary School

Rowantree Primary School

St Andrew’s RC Primary School

St Clement’s RC Primary School

St Fergus RC Primary School

St Francis RC Primary School

St Joseph’s RC Primary School

St Ninian’s RC Primary School

St Pius RC Primary School

Tayview Primary School

Victoria Park Primary School

Tuesday June 28 – Angus

Aberlemno Primary School

Airlie Primary School

Andover Primary School

Birkhill Primary School

Borrowfield Primary School

Burnside Primary School

Ferryden Primary School

Friockheim Primary School

Grange Primary School

Hayshead Primary School

Inverarity Primary School

Inverbrothock Primary School

Ladyloan Primary School

Langlands Primary School

Liff Primary School

Lochside Primary School

Maisondieu Primary School

Mattocks Primary School

Monikie Primary School

Muirfield Primary School

Murroes Primary School

Newbigging Primary School

Newtyle Primary School

Northmuir Primary School

Seaview Primary School

Southesk Primary School

Southmuir Primary School

St Thomas’ Primary School

Strathmartine Primary School

Strathmore Primary School

Timmergreens Primary School

Warddykes Primary School

Whitehills Primary School

Wednesday June 29 – Perth

Alyth Primary School

Abernethy Primary School

Coupar Angus Primary School

Craigie Primary School

Errol Primary School

Goodlyburn Primary School

Inch View Primary School

Inchture Primary School

Invergowrie Primary School

Kinnoull Primary School

Longforgan Primary School

Moncreiffe Primary School

Newhill Primary School

North Muirton Primary School

Oakbank Primary School

Our Lady’s Primary School

Rattray Primary School

Robert Douglas Memorial Primary School

Ruthvenfield Primary School

St Madoes Primary School

St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary School

Tulloch Primary School

Thursday June 30 – Fife part 1

Anstruther Primary School

Balmerino Primary School

Balmullo Primary School

Canongate Primary School

Capshard Primary School

Ceres Primary School

Colinsburgh Primary School

Craigrothie Primary School

Crail Primary School

Dairsie Primary School

Dunbog Primary School

Dysart Primary School

Fair Isle Primary School

Freuchie Primary School

Greyfriars RC Primary School

Guardbridge Primary School

Kingsbarns Primary School

Kirkcaldy North Primary School

Letham Primary School

Newburgh Primary School

Newport Primary School

Pathhead Primary School

Pitlessie Primary School

Springfield Primary School

St Agathas RC Primary School

St Maries RC Primary School

Strathallan Primary School

Strathkinness Primary School

Tayport Primary School

Torbain Primary School

Valley Primary School

Wormit Primary School

Friday July 1 – Fife part 2

Aberdour Primary School

Balcurvie Primary School

Benarty Primary School

Burntisland Primary School

Canmore Primary School

Caskieberran Primary School

Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School

Collydean Primary School

Commercial Primary School

Cowdenbeath Primary School

Denbeath Primary School

Denend Primary School

Hill of Beath Primary School

Kelty Primary School

Kennoway Primary School

Kinghorn Primary School

Kinglassie Primary School

Kings Road Primary School

Leslie Primary School

Newcastle Primary School

Park Road Primary School

Pitcoudie Primary School

Pittencrieff Primary School

Pitteuchar East Primary School

Pitteuchar West Primary School

Rimbleton Primary School

South Parks Primary School

St Bride’s R C Primary School

St Margaret’s R C Primary School

St Ninian’s RC Primary School

St Patricks R C Primary School

St Pauls R C Primary School

Star Primary School