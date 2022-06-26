Last Class 2022: Here’s where and when you can find our P7 picture specials

The summer holidays are fast approaching and that can mean only one thing – the return of Last Class, our annual celebration of P7 pupils in the region who are taking the next step in their education journey.
Last Class 2022 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.
When are they in the newspaper?
School pictures from across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife will be printed in special keepsake supplements in The Courier.
If you miss it, you can order back copies by phoning Freephone 0800 318 846.
Where can I buy the Last Class photos?
To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk
(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)
When are Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife school pictures being featured?
The school pictures will appear in The Courier – in print and online – throughout the week beginning June 27.
See below for when your school will feature.
Monday June 27 – Dundee
Ardler Primary School
Ballumbie Primary School
Barnhill Pimary School
Blackness Primary School
Camperdown Primary School
Craigiebarns Primary School
Craigowl Primary School
Dens Road Primary School
Downfield Primary
Eastern Primary School
Fintry Primary School
Forthill Primary School
Glebelands Primary School
High School of Dundee
Kingspark School
Longhaugh Primary School
Mill of Mains Primary School
Our Lady’s RC Primary School
Rosebank Primary School
Rowantree Primary School
St Andrew’s RC Primary School
St Clement’s RC Primary School
St Fergus RC Primary School
St Francis RC Primary School
St Joseph’s RC Primary School
St Ninian’s RC Primary School
St Pius RC Primary School
Tayview Primary School
Victoria Park Primary School
Tuesday June 28 – Angus
Aberlemno Primary School
Airlie Primary School
Andover Primary School
Birkhill Primary School
Borrowfield Primary School
Burnside Primary School
Ferryden Primary School
Friockheim Primary School
Grange Primary School
Hayshead Primary School
Inverarity Primary School
Inverbrothock Primary School
Ladyloan Primary School
Langlands Primary School
Liff Primary School
Lochside Primary School
Maisondieu Primary School
Mattocks Primary School
Monikie Primary School
Muirfield Primary School
Murroes Primary School
Newbigging Primary School
Newtyle Primary School
Northmuir Primary School
Seaview Primary School
Southesk Primary School
Southmuir Primary School
St Thomas’ Primary School
Strathmartine Primary School
Strathmore Primary School
Timmergreens Primary School
Warddykes Primary School
Whitehills Primary School
Wednesday June 29 – Perth
Alyth Primary School
Abernethy Primary School
Coupar Angus Primary School
Craigie Primary School
Errol Primary School
Goodlyburn Primary School
Inch View Primary School
Inchture Primary School
Invergowrie Primary School
Kinnoull Primary School
Longforgan Primary School
Moncreiffe Primary School
Newhill Primary School
North Muirton Primary School
Oakbank Primary School
Our Lady’s Primary School
Rattray Primary School
Robert Douglas Memorial Primary School
Ruthvenfield Primary School
St Madoes Primary School
St Ninian’s Episcopal Primary School
Tulloch Primary School
Thursday June 30 – Fife part 1
Anstruther Primary School
Balmerino Primary School
Balmullo Primary School
Canongate Primary School
Capshard Primary School
Ceres Primary School
Colinsburgh Primary School
Craigrothie Primary School
Crail Primary School
Dairsie Primary School
Dunbog Primary School
Dysart Primary School
Fair Isle Primary School
Freuchie Primary School
Greyfriars RC Primary School
Guardbridge Primary School
Kingsbarns Primary School
Kirkcaldy North Primary School
Letham Primary School
Newburgh Primary School
Newport Primary School
Pathhead Primary School
Pitlessie Primary School
Springfield Primary School
St Agathas RC Primary School
St Maries RC Primary School
Strathallan Primary School
Strathkinness Primary School
Tayport Primary School
Torbain Primary School
Valley Primary School
Wormit Primary School
Friday July 1 – Fife part 2
Aberdour Primary School
Balcurvie Primary School
Benarty Primary School
Burntisland Primary School
Canmore Primary School
Caskieberran Primary School
Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School
Collydean Primary School
Commercial Primary School
Cowdenbeath Primary School
Denbeath Primary School
Denend Primary School
Hill of Beath Primary School
Kelty Primary School
Kennoway Primary School
Kinghorn Primary School
Kinglassie Primary School
Kings Road Primary School
Leslie Primary School
Newcastle Primary School
Park Road Primary School
Pitcoudie Primary School
Pittencrieff Primary School
Pitteuchar East Primary School
Pitteuchar West Primary School
Rimbleton Primary School
South Parks Primary School
St Bride’s R C Primary School
St Margaret’s R C Primary School
St Ninian’s RC Primary School
St Patricks R C Primary School
St Pauls R C Primary School
Star Primary School