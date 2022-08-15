What Covid rules remain in schools at the start of the 2022/23 academic year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What Covid rules remain in schools at the start of the 2022/23 academic year?

By Cheryl Peebles
August 15 2022, 10.25am Updated: August 15 2022, 11.24am
Regular cleaning is among the Covid measures to remain in schools. Stock image from Shutterstock.
Regular cleaning is among the Covid measures to remain in schools. Stock image from Shutterstock.

Gone are the days when Covid meant no singing, no sports day and parents unable to visit their children’s schools.

The 2022/23 school term looks likely to be free from most of the restrictions children and staff have endured for the last two years – which included face masks for secondary school pupils.

But there are still some measures schools are recommended to have in place to reduce spread of the virus.

So what are the remaining Covid restrictions in schools in Scotland for the new 2022/23 academic year?

We set out the recommendations, what schools can now do which they couldn’t before and some of the restrictions now scrapped.

Covid restrictions in schools in Scotland

Guidance published in May remains in force and encourages continuation of good practice developed during the pandemic.

It recommends that:

  • Schools encourage staff to ensure they are fully-vaccinated
  • Children stay at home if they are unwell and have a high temperature (they CAN attend with a runny nose, sore throat or slight cough if otherwise well)
  • Schools continue to help children with good hand hygiene
  • Regular surface cleaning continues in schools and on school transport
  • All schools have access to CO2 monitors
  • Face coverings are encouraged but not required in indoor communal areas for staff and secondary pupils
Face masks are only encouraged for secondary pupils in communal areas. Picture by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Schools ARE permitted to:

  • Run trips, including residential stays
  • Hold assemblies
  • Welcome visitors, including visiting teachers and parents
  • Allow parents and others in school grounds and buildings, including for sports days, performances, etc.
  • Host events including parents’ nights and parent council meetings
Assembly is permitted once more. Stock image from Shutterstock.

Gone is the need for:

  • Twice-weekly testing for secondary pupils and staff
  • Restrictions on PE, drama, music and dance
  • One-way systems
  • Staggered lunch, break, pick-up and drop-off times
  • Class ‘bubbles’

The Scottish Government guidance views good ventilation as a key method of reducing the risk of Covid transmission.

It recommended that councils move towards provision of CO2 monitors for every classroom or space to identify when more fresh air is needed.

Opening windows, doors and vents remains, the guidance says, the main method of increasing natural ventilation.

Can German custom of Lüften prevent Covid in Scottish schools?

