What Covid rules remain in schools at the start of the 2022/23 academic year?

Gone are the days when Covid meant no singing, no sports day and parents unable to visit their children’s schools.

The 2022/23 school term looks likely to be free from most of the restrictions children and staff have endured for the last two years – which included face masks for secondary school pupils.

But there are still some measures schools are recommended to have in place to reduce spread of the virus.

So what are the remaining Covid restrictions in schools in Scotland for the new 2022/23 academic year?

We set out the recommendations, what schools can now do which they couldn’t before and some of the restrictions now scrapped.

Covid restrictions in schools in Scotland

Guidance published in May remains in force and encourages continuation of good practice developed during the pandemic.

It recommends that:

Schools encourage staff to ensure they are fully-vaccinated

Children stay at home if they are unwell and have a high temperature (they CAN attend with a runny nose, sore throat or slight cough if otherwise well)

Schools continue to help children with good hand hygiene

Regular surface cleaning continues in schools and on school transport

All schools have access to CO2 monitors

Face coverings are encouraged but not required in indoor communal areas for staff and secondary pupils

Schools ARE permitted to:

Run trips, including residential stays

Hold assemblies

Welcome visitors, including visiting teachers and parents

Allow parents and others in school grounds and buildings, including for sports days, performances, etc.

Host events including parents’ nights and parent council meetings

Gone is the need for:

Twice-weekly testing for secondary pupils and staff

Restrictions on PE, drama, music and dance

One-way systems

Staggered lunch, break, pick-up and drop-off times

Class ‘bubbles’

The Scottish Government guidance views good ventilation as a key method of reducing the risk of Covid transmission.

It recommended that councils move towards provision of CO2 monitors for every classroom or space to identify when more fresh air is needed.

Opening windows, doors and vents remains, the guidance says, the main method of increasing natural ventilation.