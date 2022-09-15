Fife parents sent explicit image in Seesaw schools app hack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Fife parents sent explicit image in Seesaw schools app hack

By Cheryl Peebles
September 15 2022, 5.53pm Updated: September 15 2022, 5.57pm
Mobile phone showing the Seesaw schools app
Seesaw is widely used by local schools to communicate with parents. Stock image from Shutterstock.

Fife parents were sent an explicit image through a schools messaging platform after their accounts on the Seesaw app were hacked.

The app widely used by schools around the kingdom and Tayside was targeted in a coordinated attack – known as credential stuffing – where users’ passwords are guessed.

Fife Council confirmed a “very limited” number of adults in the region had been affected by the incident which saw victims sent a link to a picture of a man engaged in a sex act.

San Francisco-based Seesaw said that the app itself was not compromised and there was no evidence to suggest the attacker did anything other log in and send a message from the individual accounts accessed.

Pupils’ class pictures

Seesaw is used by schools to record pupils’ work, often with pictures of children in class or taking part in activities, and to communicate with parents through private group chats.

Compromised accounts were used to send a link to the pornographic image to other users in messages which looked like they came from teachers or other parents.

Seesaw disabled its messaging function on Wednesday after the issue was detected and only reinstated it on Thursday afternoon.

Seesaw’s messaging function was disabled until Thursday afternoon.

Fife Council’s data protection officer, Fiona Smyth, said: “We’re aware of the incident with the Seesaw app, which is used across our schools.

“Current information is that a very limited number of adult user accounts have been affected, and that no pupil accounts are involved.

“We are satisfied that Seesaw have taken appropriate action and have issued advice to affected parents.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.”

Reports emerged from the US on Wednesday of parents at schools in several states country being affected.

Were other areas affected locally?

Neither Angus nor Perth and Kinross councils are aware of parents or teachers being affected in their schools.

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Seesaw made us aware there was an issue and, while we are not aware of any incidents in Angus, we have followed the advice they have given.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We are aware of the information security issue that affected the Seesaw app this week.

“While we have not received any reports associated with this issue from our schools that use the app, we are following the advice provided by Seesaw.”

Dundee City Council has also been approached for information.

What have Seesaw done?

The issue was identified by Seesaw in the early hours of Wednesday – Tuesday night in the UK – and the messaging function of Seesaw was turned off while it investigated.

Seesaw said anyone whose account was compromised would already have been notified.

It issued a message to users stating: “Seesaw was not compromised, however, isolated individual user accounts were compromised and used to send an inappropriate link.

“We have no evidence to suggest [the perpetrator] performed any additional actions or accessed other data in Seesaw beyond logging in and sending a message from these compromised accounts.

“We have taken a series of actions to stop the issue and put additional protections in place to prevent future issues from occurring.”

Seesaw has been approached for further comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Seesaw is widely used by local schools to communicate with parents. Stock image from Shutterstock.
The Queen through the eyes of children: Send us your little ones' pictures of…
0
Harris Academy in Dundee
All Tayside and Fife schools and nurseries will close for the Queen's funeral
0
Seesaw is widely used by local schools to communicate with parents. Stock image from Shutterstock.
St Andrews' new secondary school is almost full - why wasn't a bigger school…
0
Seesaw is widely used by local schools to communicate with parents. Stock image from Shutterstock.
Rising star keeper Rory Mahady donates strip to thank Burntisland Primary teachers as he…
0
Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School.
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Seesaw is widely used by local schools to communicate with parents. Stock image from Shutterstock.
Schools across Courier Country mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
0
Seesaw is widely used by local schools to communicate with parents. Stock image from Shutterstock.
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire girl's 'shock' as Queen drawing tribute shared on TV stations across the…
0
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Seesaw is widely used by local schools to communicate with parents. Stock image from Shutterstock.
Guides and Scouts offered grief support after death of their patron the Queen
0
Seesaw is widely used by local schools to communicate with parents. Stock image from Shutterstock.
Gold Star awarded to Dundee youngster Aubree Craig for winning at World Karate Championship
0

More from The Courier

Cillian Sheridan is nearing a return to first team action.
Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive…
0
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge
0
Seesaw is widely used by local schools to communicate with parents. Stock image from Shutterstock.
Diversions in place following Hillend crash
0
Seesaw is widely used by local schools to communicate with parents. Stock image from Shutterstock.
James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but…
0
Seesaw is widely used by local schools to communicate with parents. Stock image from Shutterstock.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day…
0