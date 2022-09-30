Can you get full marks in our S3-S4 level maths quiz and beat young Fife whizzes?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Try our maths quiz and see if you could beat the S3 and S4 pupils who competed in the Enterprising Maths challenge.

We’ve compiled a poser based on questions previously used in the Scottish Mathematical Council’s interschools competition.

Some of the nine questions are more challenging than others – and they’ll test your skills from maths lessons at school!

The questions were designed for pupils aged from 13 to 15, and they were given 45 minutes to answer them in pairs in the final round of a taxing day of numeracy challenges at Glenrothes High School.

See how many of the questions – reproduced with permission of the Scottish Mathematical Council – you can get right in the same time or less.

And let us know how you got on in the comments below.

Our maths quiz

