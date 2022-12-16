Being top of the class in Scotland merits a Gold Star for Balwearie High pupil Lucy McKay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Being top of the class in Scotland merits a Gold Star for Balwearie High pupil Lucy McKay

By Cheryl Peebles
December 16 2022, 6.00am
Gold Star winner Lucy McKay. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.
Gold Star winner Lucy McKay. Image: Kenny Smith / DC Thomson.

Balwearie High School pupil Lucy McKay has earned one of our Gold Stars in recognition of gaining Scotland’s top score in her favourite subject.

The 16-year-old had the best mark in Scotland in the health and food technology National 5 exam, gaining 92%.

And to celebrate her success we presented her with one of our awards, after learning she had also secured the British Nutrition Foundation Drummond Education Award.

Lucy, now studying the subject at Higher level in S5, was nominated by her teacher Amy Grigor and the school’s principal teacher for home economics, health and wellbeing Zoe Farmer.

Lucy had the best score in Scotland for the National 5 in health and food technology. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Ms Grigor said: “She’s probably the hardest working pupil we have ever taught.

“She puts in 100% every time, she never misses a deadline, she asks lots of questions and is a pleasure to teach.”

Lucy’s success is partly down to her passion for the topic – and she says she may study it at university before training to become a teacher.

She said: “It’s my favourite subject; I did it at Nat 5, then took the Higher and may do the Advanced Higher.

“I like the department and all the teachers, and I like the subject, it’s something I’m interested in.”

With her teacher Amy Grigor. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson

Throughout S4 she performed well in class and in prelims, so anticipated a good mark – but not the best in Scotland.

Lucy said: “It was a big shock!”

Her award from the British Nutrition Foundation recognises future nutrition scientists at the start of their careers.

Ms Grigor said: “She deserves these awards, she’s put in such an effort.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form.

Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

