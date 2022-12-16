Being top of the class in Scotland merits a Gold Star for Balwearie High pupil Lucy McKay

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Balwearie High School pupil Lucy McKay has earned one of our Gold Stars in recognition of gaining Scotland’s top score in her favourite subject.

The 16-year-old had the best mark in Scotland in the health and food technology National 5 exam, gaining 92%.

And to celebrate her success we presented her with one of our awards, after learning she had also secured the British Nutrition Foundation Drummond Education Award.

Lucy, now studying the subject at Higher level in S5, was nominated by her teacher Amy Grigor and the school’s principal teacher for home economics, health and wellbeing Zoe Farmer.

Ms Grigor said: “She’s probably the hardest working pupil we have ever taught.

“She puts in 100% every time, she never misses a deadline, she asks lots of questions and is a pleasure to teach.”

Lucy’s success is partly down to her passion for the topic – and she says she may study it at university before training to become a teacher.

She said: “It’s my favourite subject; I did it at Nat 5, then took the Higher and may do the Advanced Higher.

“I like the department and all the teachers, and I like the subject, it’s something I’m interested in.”

Throughout S4 she performed well in class and in prelims, so anticipated a good mark – but not the best in Scotland.

Lucy said: “It was a big shock!”

Her award from the British Nutrition Foundation recognises future nutrition scientists at the start of their careers.

Ms Grigor said: “She deserves these awards, she’s put in such an effort.”

