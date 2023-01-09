How will traffic ban trial around Letham Primary, Angus impact you?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A traffic ban trial comes in to force along a street outside Letham Primary School in Angus today.

The part-time driving restrictions will be in force on a temporary basis for 18 months.

In streets affected by the scheme – known as Safer Streets – driving is prohibited on school days from 8.30am to 9.15am and 2.45pm to 3.30pm.

Trial traffic ban delayed until now

The trial ban had been due to go ahead earlier last year but was postponed due to public concerns about the original proposals.

Following meetings with school representatives, the parent council, police, local councillors and residents the zone was revised.

The main changes are:

A shorter section of Braehead Road now covered by the trial zone

Operational times reduced to 45 minutes in the morning and afternoon

Residents’ permit process simplified.

Which streets are affected by the traffic ban?

The street near Letham Primary which is affected is Braehead Road.

The driving ban zone lies between the junction of East Blairs Road/Gardyne Street and just beyond the access to Vinny Den.

Who will be exempt?

Residents with permits are exempt from the ban along with emergency vehicles, carers attending patients, teaching staff and blue badge holders.

All other vehicles will be subject to enforcement by Police Scotland and Angus Council’s community enforcement team.

Signs with amber beacons will flash when the restriction is in force.

If a driver enters the school friendly zone without permission when the beacons are flashing, they may be issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Free permits for residents’ vehicles are available from Angus Council.

Why is a traffic ban being introduced?

The initiative aims to make routes to school safer for children and encourage walking, cycling and scooting.

Adults who take their children to school by car will be encouraged to walk or park in nearby locations and walk their children the rest of the journey.

What will be monitored during the trial?

A stakeholders group including police, council staff, councillors, community councillors, school representatives and residents will manage and oversee the trial.

Before and during the trial, markers will be documented.

These markers include air quality, traffic volumes, road accidents, congestion and the number of pupils walking, cycling or scooting to and from school.

Public opinion of the proposals will also be considered.

At the end of the trial, a report will be submitted to Angus Council’s communities committee before a decision is made on whether the scheme should be removed or made permanent.

Where are traffic bans already in place?

Trial traffic bans are already in place in streets around the following schools in Angus:

Andover Primary

Carlogie Primary

Liff Primary

Southesk Primary

Ferryden Primary in Montrose

Langlands Primary in Forfar

Muirfield Primary in Arbroath.