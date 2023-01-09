School closures in Tayside and Fife WILL go ahead with no new offer for striking teachers in 11th hour talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

School closures in Tayside and Fife WILL go ahead with no new offer for striking teachers in 11th hour talks

By Cheryl Peebles
January 9 2023, 6.16pm Updated: January 10 2023, 7.32am
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

Hopes have been dashed that teacher strikes could be called off before more school closures this week.

Talks on Monday afternoon failed to find a resolution, with no new pay offer on the table for teachers.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville had hoped unions would be persuaded to end their industrial action.

But the Educational Institute of Scotland teaching union said that as no new offer was made by the Scottish Government and local government body Cosla strikes will go ahead as planned on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All primary schools and many nurseries in Tayside and Fife will close on Tuesday, followed by secondary schools on Wednesday.

It is hoped a deal can be struck before more strikes later this month, which will lead to further closures.

Only a significantly improved offer from the Scottish Government and COSLA can bring an end to this dispute.”

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley

The meeting of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers was scheduled to begin at 3pm, just hours before teachers walk out in the latest round of strike action which began in November.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “It is disappointing, though not surprising, that no new offer was presented today, despite some positive progress in discussions.

“The union side remains willing to talk, at any time, with a view to reaching a resolution to this dispute.

A strike by NASUWT in December caused further school closures. Pictured at Kirkcaldy High School are art teachers Elizabeth Cowie, Lesley Jack and Leah Crichton. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

“While it is now too late to halt this week’s strike action in schools, we hope that fresh talks may take place later this week to advance discussions towards an improved offer.

“Only a significantly improved offer from the Scottish Government and COSLA can bring an end to this dispute.”

Teaching unions taking industrial action this week are the EIS, NASUWT, school leaders’ union AHDS, and the SSTA secondary teachers’ union.

Further strikes are planned on:

  • Tuesday January 17 – Perth and Kinross
  • Wednesday January 18 – Fife
  • Friday January 20 – Angus
  • Thursday February 2 – Dundee City

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Teachers take to picket lines at Perthshire primary schools as national strike continues
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Primary teachers in Angus take to picket lines as national strike over pay continues
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Dundee primary teachers join picket lines as national strike over pay continues
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Teachers on the picket line at primary schools in Fife as national strike action…
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Angus school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Perth and Kinross school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first…
Angus schoolgirl Rachel Talbot
Brechin schoolgirl Rachel Talbot leads campaign for better online protection of children
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Dundee school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term of…
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Fife school holidays, in-service days and teacher strike closures in the first term 2023
Letham Primary in Forfar.
All you need to know about the new traffic ban outside Letham Primary, Angus

Most Read

1
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Two women charged after man dies in Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy
2
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Dundee mum, 25, has leg amputated after cancer diagnosis
3
Emergency services respond to the crash on the A919 Station Road in Leuchars.
Woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Leuchars
4
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Jail for Dundee registered sex attacker who flashed teenager
5
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Dundee Game store to close in latest city centre blow
3
6
still from the Walt Disney film peter Pan, showing Peter battling Captain Hook.
JIM SPENCE: Peter Pan trigger warning risks real harm to students
7
Areas of Tayside and Fife where ambulances need police escort
8
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Prison for callous criminal who left Dundee taxi driver needing 24-hour care for ‘refusing…
9
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee return for James McPake brings edge to cup tie but Dark…
10
A map showing the area affected by the power cut
Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Perthshire and Angus

More from The Courier

Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Mercy plea by paedophile former nurse from Dundee after terminal cancer diagnosis
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
First look: See inside Mearns seafood restaurant Cammies as it reopens under new ownership
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Revealed: Harry 'feared he would die' as head was shoved in deer guts in…
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Forfar star Darren Whyte on the injury that could end his season again -…
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Record number of patients waiting longer at NHS Fife A&E as Humza Yousaf makes…
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Wheelie bins set on fire at Carnoustie care home
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
As Janey Godley vows to tour despite terminal ovarian cancer diagnosis: The symptoms you…
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Dundee firm with tech on Virgin Orbit ‘absolutely gutted’ at space launch failure
Martel Maxwell with other celebrities on the set of the TV quiz show House of Games.
MARTEL MAXWELL: My quiz show memories? They're a bit like childbirth
Striking teachers at Morgan Academy, Dundee, in November. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Man injured in Dundee city centre attack as off-duty nurse has bag stolen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented