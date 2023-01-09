School closures in Tayside and Fife WILL go ahead with no new offer for striking teachers in 11th hour talks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hopes have been dashed that teacher strikes could be called off before more school closures this week.

Talks on Monday afternoon failed to find a resolution, with no new pay offer on the table for teachers.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville had hoped unions would be persuaded to end their industrial action.

But the Educational Institute of Scotland teaching union said that as no new offer was made by the Scottish Government and local government body Cosla strikes will go ahead as planned on Tuesday and Wednesday.

All primary schools and many nurseries in Tayside and Fife will close on Tuesday, followed by secondary schools on Wednesday.

It is hoped a deal can be struck before more strikes later this month, which will lead to further closures.

Only a significantly improved offer from the Scottish Government and COSLA can bring an end to this dispute.” EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley

The meeting of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers was scheduled to begin at 3pm, just hours before teachers walk out in the latest round of strike action which began in November.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “It is disappointing, though not surprising, that no new offer was presented today, despite some positive progress in discussions.

“The union side remains willing to talk, at any time, with a view to reaching a resolution to this dispute.

“While it is now too late to halt this week’s strike action in schools, we hope that fresh talks may take place later this week to advance discussions towards an improved offer.

“Only a significantly improved offer from the Scottish Government and COSLA can bring an end to this dispute.”

Teaching unions taking industrial action this week are the EIS, NASUWT, school leaders’ union AHDS, and the SSTA secondary teachers’ union.

Further strikes are planned on:

Tuesday January 17 – Perth and Kinross

Wednesday January 18 – Fife

Friday January 20 – Angus

Thursday February 2 – Dundee City