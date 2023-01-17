Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video

By Debbie Clarke
January 17 2023, 7.02pm Updated: January 17 2023, 10.18pm
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Schools

The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Parents fear for kids starting at Waid Academy, says attack victim's father
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
'She could have died': Ex-cop blasts Waid Academy for not reporting school assault to…
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing…
4
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event
4
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Waid Academy schoolboy 'knocked unconscious in fight' on same day girl assaulted in Fife…
Children toasting marshmallows on a campfire.
How a Fife charity uses outdoor play to help children come to terms with…
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
We asked people in Dundee city centre for their opinion on teacher strikes as…
41
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Teacher strikes distressing for children with complex needs like my Jayden, says Forfar mum
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
New teacher strikes: Here's how Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross schools are…

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Scott Green is led from Edinburgh High Court into custody. Image: Supplied
Sick 'toilet bowl' attacker jailed for abuse in Dundee and Fife
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will 'live with tragedy every day'…
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee's disposable vape campaigner makes waves in Scottish Parliament
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
The assault took place in a classroom at Waid Academy in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented