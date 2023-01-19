Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Waid Academy attacker’s family break silence on Fife classroom video

By Cheryl Peebles
January 19 2023, 6.00pm Updated: January 19 2023, 6.52pm
Waid Academy building
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Schools

Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Waid Academy head teacher writes to parents to address concerns after violent incidents
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Parents fear for kids starting at Waid Academy, says attack victim's father
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
'She could have died': Ex-cop blasts Waid Academy for not reporting school assault to…
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing…
5
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why Waid Academy must not treat classroom assault as an outlier event
4
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Waid Academy schoolboy 'knocked unconscious in fight' on same day girl assaulted in Fife…
Children toasting marshmallows on a campfire.
How a Fife charity uses outdoor play to help children come to terms with…
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Shocking assault on schoolgirl at Waid Academy in Fife caught on video
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
We asked people in Dundee city centre for their opinion on teacher strikes as…
41

Most Read

1
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Manager of Perth fire hotel says she will ‘live with tragedy every day’…
2
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Inside story of how Waid Academy assaults rocked Fife school
3
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
4
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
5
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
6
Rubbish left dumped in a communal garden area on Dens Road, Dundee.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
7
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain ‘full understanding’…
8
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
9
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
10
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Two Fife swimming pools forced to close over ‘contamination’ issue

More from The Courier

Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Wife’s tribute to David Sutherland OBE after death of legendary Beano artist from Broughty…
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged over Dundee city centre assault
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Thursday court round-up — Cannabis stalks and upset by world events
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Max Gillies becomes Forfar's 5th January signing as Queen's Park youngster makes Station Park…
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
New Traveller stopover site could be opened in Perth
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Yasin Ben El-Mhanni cherishes each game as Newcastle United FA Cup star set for…
A generic Met Police logo on a police vehicle.
Retired Met Police officer from Perthshire charged with child sex offences as another suspect…
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Senior lawyer rapped by regulator over 'threatening' Dundee gangster tweets
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
4 best restaurants in Fife to bring your own bottle
Waid Academy, in Anstruther. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Former SNP Government minister Fergus Ewing 'will eat his hat' if A9 is dualled…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented