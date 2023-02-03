Gender identity teaching in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign group

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gender identity teaching in schools challenged by Dundee lecturer behind new campaign group

By Cheryl Peebles
February 3 2023, 6.00pm Updated: February 3 2023, 7.06pm
Dr Stuart Waiting of Scottish Union of Education speaking at a hustings.
Dr Stuart Waiton, pictured at a 2019 hustings, is the chairperson of the Scottish Union for Education. Image: DC Thomson.

How transgender issues are tackled in the classroom is being challenged by a Dundee sociologist behind a new campaign group.

Dr Stuart Waiton says it is wrong that children are being taught ‘as fact’ that gender is fluid and that teachers are told to “hide” pupils’ transitions from parents.

The Abertay University sociology and criminology lecturer has launched the Scottish Union for Education along with parents, teachers and other lecturers, including Dr Penny Lewis, of Dundee University, to press for ‘education not indoctrination’.

But the Scottish Government branded it “wholly wrong” to suggest its guidance for schools supported ‘ideology’ or encouraged teachers to hide information.

Challenging Scottish Government guidance

The group is challenging Scottish Government guidance on how transgender pupils are supported.

The guidance advises that teachers should take into account a young person’s wishes before deciding whether to tell parents about their transition.

Inclusion in sex and relationships education resources of how children as young as eight should be taught about what being transgender is is also criticised.

Education about being transgender can start from P5 in Scottish schools. Image: Shutterstock.

The Scottish Union for Education will campaign on a range of issues.

This will include the teaching of history and “promotion of white privilege” and the content of relationship, sexual health and parenthood (RSHP) classes.

Chairperson Dr Waiton stood for election with the Brexit Party in 2019.

And he describes himself as an atheist on the left side of politics.

He said: “Whether it is the divisive promotion of ‘white privilege’, the adoption of a transgender ideology, or the increasingly inappropriate nature of sex education, it is clear that a new type of dogma is being pushed on to Scottish children.”

Teachers appear to be taking on the role of the child’s guardian, accepting without question that 12-year-olds can change their sex, while demonising parents who express concerns.”

Dr Stuart Waiton, Scottish Union for Education

He told The Courier it was “wrong” that gender fluidity – along with other concepts including white privilege – are being taught as fact.

“That’s not what education should be.

“Fine, teach different sides, have a debate, but that’s not what’s happening.

“These things are being incorporated into all aspects of the curriculum.”

Guidance on transgender pupils

Criticising the guidance around transgender pupils, he said: “In a reversal of roles, schools and teachers appear to be taking on the role of the child’s guardian, accepting without question that 12-year-olds can change their sex, while demonising parents who express concerns.”

He said: “Standards in Scottish education are falling.

“It is time for the people of Scotland to have their voices heard about this.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson responded: “These claims are wholly wrong.

“The supporting transgender young people in schools guidance does not support any ‘ideology’, nor does it encourage teachers to hide information from parents.

“What it does is support schools to deliver a safe, supportive environment for all pupils, regardless of gender, and ensure that everyone’s rights are respected.”

