Only 1 motorist fined for breaching traffic bans around 20 Perthshire, Angus and Dundee schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Only 1 motorist fined for breaching traffic bans around 20 Perthshire, Angus and Dundee schools

No fixed penalty notices issued in all but one of the school exclusion zones established in Tayside between 2016 and summer 2022.

By Cheryl Peebles
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Only one motorist has been penalised for driving in traffic-free zones outside 20 Tayside primary schools.

Police Scotland confirmed that no fixed penalty notices (FPNs) had been issued in all but one of the vehicle exclusion zones we enquired about, which were established to protect schoolchildren in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire.

At some schools traffic is banned in certain streets around 9am and 3pm when kids are arriving and leaving.

Although Perth and Kinross Council suggested the lack of penalties may be down to good compliance levels, residents and other parents frequently complain of cars entering restricted areas.

Ahead of several new traffic-free zones being established at some Dundee, Fife and Angus schools over the winter, we asked Police Scotland about enforcement of those already in place.

And we have now been told the only fine had been issued to a motorist who entered the traffic-free zone outside Newhill and St Stephen’s primary schools at Blairgowrie Community Campus, established in August 2021.

A traffic-free zone has been operation at Luncarty Primary School since November 2016. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

No FPNs had been issued since traffic was banned between November 2016 and summer 2022 around:

  • Andover Primary, Brechin
  • Southesk Primary, Montrose
  • Ferryden Primary, Montrose
  • Langlands Primary, Forfar
  • Muirfield Primary, Arbroath
  • Carlogie Primary, Carnoustie
  • Liff Primary School
  • Forthill Primary, Broughty Ferry
  • Fintry Primary, Dundee
  • St Mary’s Primary, Dundee
  • Arngask Primary, Glenfarg
  • Inch View Primary, Perth
  • Viewlands Primary and Fairview School, Perth
  • Balhousie Primary, Perth
  • Luncarty Primary
  • Guildtown Primary
  • Burrelton Primary
  • Coupar Angus Primary
  • Kinloch Rannoch Primary

Parent Annabel Bromley previously told us that traffic problems persist despite the traffic-free zone at Inch View Primary School, in Perth.

Annabel Bromley with children Viva (left) and Goldie at the Inch View Primary School traffic-free zone last summer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She said: “There are regularly parents doing dangerous things like dropping children off on double yellow lines, parking in disabled bays and at bus stops.

“I don’t think the exclusion zone has made any difference to the traffic problems which happen every day outside school.”

But she said parents need to drop children off and there was no obvious solution.

Our request – which took Police Scotland more than four months to fulfil – was made under freedom of information legislation in October.

So it does not include the newer zones in Dundee, Fife and Angus at: North East Campus, Coldside Campus, and Downfield, Craigiebarns, St Andrew’s, Letham (Angus), Denend, St Marie’s and Pitcoudie primary schools.

Earlier this month, police fined 13 motorists for breaching the traffic ban outside St Andrew’s Primary School, in Dundee.

And officers counted around 60 vehicles which turned around as drivers spotted them.

What are police doing?

While the zones are introduced by local authorities, police have responsibility for enforcement.

Police Scotland said it has embarked on a series of actions to deliver on road safety priorities and urged motorists to drive with care and consideration around schools.

Inspector Keith Anderson said: “This approach has blended a period of awareness and educational engagement with parents and motorists, through to a recent and ongoing period of enforcement.

“This is all designed to ensure the road network around these vulnerable areas is a safer environment for our children, pedestrians and road users alike.”

What are councils doing?

Angus Council said it regularly meets with school, police and parent representatives to discuss the zones.

A spokesperson said community wardens also carry out regular patrols, enforce waiting restrictions immediately outside the zones and report back to police.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “If the council is advised of any reports of a [school exclusion zone] being disregarded by motorists, we will direct this information to Police Scotland who will give the matter due attention, as this constitutes a road traffic offence.

“While in themselves, enforcement figures may be low in number, it should also be taken into account both that this suggests the majority of motorists are complying with the restrictions in place in SEZs, and also the police may stop and speak to offenders in the first instance in an effort to educate them and prevent a repeat situation, rather than proceeding straight to enforcement by FPN.”

Dundee City Council city development convener Cllr Mark Flynn said: “The Safer Schools Streets initiative is firmly aimed at reducing congestion, improving road safety and having a positive impact on air quality.

“But in order to achieve those benefits for everyone, we need the understanding and co-operation of the school community including parents and carers alongside drivers who might otherwise just use their vehicles in the restricted areas.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Schools

Close up picture of colourful Easter eggs in a basket.
10 of the best Easter egg hunts in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Kirriemuir friends who donated their hair receive Courier Gold Stars
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The isolated teenagers given a new lease of life by a Fife park employability…
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Hundreds of young Dundee musicians perform at Spring Concert
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Falling school exclusion rates in Tayside and Fife: Why the punishment is viewed as…
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
639 violent incidents reported in Fife schools this year – why is aggression escalating?
2
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Superhead proposal for scandal-hit Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is 'step too…
Atlas Creations managers, (from left) Eilan Page, Ben Bowman and Lewis Hammond.
The Monifieth High School entrepreneurs putting business lessons into practice
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire woman Eveline Ritchie celebrates her 100th birthday

Most Read

1
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
2
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
3
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Ex-King’s horseman found guilty of raping teenagers at Fife equestrian centre
4
Fans at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee in 2006
Big Weekend 2023: Full list of key dates – including line up announcement and…
3
5
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
6
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes…
7
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Camperdown Wildlife Centre reopens after emergency operation on wolf
2
8
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Firefighters battle large Fife field blaze for more than an hour
9
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station
10
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Reece Rodger: Appeal for man in dark clothing in ongoing search for missing Fifer

More from The Courier

Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Trucker admits causing cyclist's death on remote Perthshire road
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Ex-Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson relives moment he battered burglar - before trying to…
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth beast who directed livestream videos of girls being abused is jailed
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Arbroath captain Tam O'Brien pens new FIVE-YEAR deal and says he could stay at…
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't…
3
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Maurice Ross departs as Cowdenbeath manager
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Recipe: Easy and super cheesy veggie lasagne to enjoy this Easter
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Could 'super crickets' developed by Dundee scientists help tackle climate change?
Signs - like this one at Inch View Primary School, in Perth - tell motorists when driving is banned. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Local tickets for Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee sell out

Editor's Picks

Most Commented