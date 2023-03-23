Only 1 motorist fined for breaching traffic bans around 20 Perthshire, Angus and Dundee schools

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Only one motorist has been penalised for driving in traffic-free zones outside 20 Tayside primary schools.

Police Scotland confirmed that no fixed penalty notices (FPNs) had been issued in all but one of the vehicle exclusion zones we enquired about, which were established to protect schoolchildren in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire.

At some schools traffic is banned in certain streets around 9am and 3pm when kids are arriving and leaving.

Although Perth and Kinross Council suggested the lack of penalties may be down to good compliance levels, residents and other parents frequently complain of cars entering restricted areas.

Ahead of several new traffic-free zones being established at some Dundee, Fife and Angus schools over the winter, we asked Police Scotland about enforcement of those already in place.

And we have now been told the only fine had been issued to a motorist who entered the traffic-free zone outside Newhill and St Stephen’s primary schools at Blairgowrie Community Campus, established in August 2021.

No FPNs had been issued since traffic was banned between November 2016 and summer 2022 around:

Andover Primary, Brechin

Southesk Primary, Montrose

Ferryden Primary, Montrose

Langlands Primary, Forfar

Muirfield Primary, Arbroath

Carlogie Primary, Carnoustie

Liff Primary School

Forthill Primary, Broughty Ferry

Fintry Primary, Dundee

St Mary’s Primary, Dundee

Arngask Primary, Glenfarg

Inch View Primary, Perth

Viewlands Primary and Fairview School, Perth

Balhousie Primary, Perth

Luncarty Primary

Guildtown Primary

Burrelton Primary

Coupar Angus Primary

Kinloch Rannoch Primary

Parent Annabel Bromley previously told us that traffic problems persist despite the traffic-free zone at Inch View Primary School, in Perth.

She said: “There are regularly parents doing dangerous things like dropping children off on double yellow lines, parking in disabled bays and at bus stops.

“I don’t think the exclusion zone has made any difference to the traffic problems which happen every day outside school.”

But she said parents need to drop children off and there was no obvious solution.

Our request – which took Police Scotland more than four months to fulfil – was made under freedom of information legislation in October.

So it does not include the newer zones in Dundee, Fife and Angus at: North East Campus, Coldside Campus, and Downfield, Craigiebarns, St Andrew’s, Letham (Angus), Denend, St Marie’s and Pitcoudie primary schools.

Earlier this month, police fined 13 motorists for breaching the traffic ban outside St Andrew’s Primary School, in Dundee.

And officers counted around 60 vehicles which turned around as drivers spotted them.

What are police doing?

While the zones are introduced by local authorities, police have responsibility for enforcement.

Police Scotland said it has embarked on a series of actions to deliver on road safety priorities and urged motorists to drive with care and consideration around schools.

Inspector Keith Anderson said: “This approach has blended a period of awareness and educational engagement with parents and motorists, through to a recent and ongoing period of enforcement.

“This is all designed to ensure the road network around these vulnerable areas is a safer environment for our children, pedestrians and road users alike.”

What are councils doing?

Angus Council said it regularly meets with school, police and parent representatives to discuss the zones.

A spokesperson said community wardens also carry out regular patrols, enforce waiting restrictions immediately outside the zones and report back to police.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “If the council is advised of any reports of a [school exclusion zone] being disregarded by motorists, we will direct this information to Police Scotland who will give the matter due attention, as this constitutes a road traffic offence.

“While in themselves, enforcement figures may be low in number, it should also be taken into account both that this suggests the majority of motorists are complying with the restrictions in place in SEZs, and also the police may stop and speak to offenders in the first instance in an effort to educate them and prevent a repeat situation, rather than proceeding straight to enforcement by FPN.”

Dundee City Council city development convener Cllr Mark Flynn said: “The Safer Schools Streets initiative is firmly aimed at reducing congestion, improving road safety and having a positive impact on air quality.

“But in order to achieve those benefits for everyone, we need the understanding and co-operation of the school community including parents and carers alongside drivers who might otherwise just use their vehicles in the restricted areas.”