Café Inc venues: Where families can get free meals in Fife during the school holidays

Fife’s Café Inc will again provide free meals during the Easter holidays.

At more than 50 locations across the region, families will be able to sit down to a hot meal or soup and a sandwich or pick up a cold packed lunch to take home.

Below, we have a list of all the Café Inc and Café Inc To Go locations across Fife and what food service they provide.

Café Inc is run by Fife Council during school holidays to ensure children and young people can still get a nutritious meal when there are no school lunches.

But it is open to all families – not just those entitled to free school meals – to give people the chance to socialise.

Linda Erskine, Fife Council’s spokesperson for communities and leisure services, said: “The clubs provide not only good healthy food but also the opportunity for families to come together with others, which can be a lifeline for those who are feeling a bit isolated or are new to the area.”

Where to get free meals at Café Inc

Cafes are open weekdays from Monday April 3 to Friday April 14 from 11.45am to 1pm unless stated otherwise.

Dunfermline

James Allan Centre (cold packed lunches)

Lynburn Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Touch Community Centre (cold packed lunches)

Cowdenbeath

Benarty Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Bowhill Centre (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Cowdenbeath Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Crossgates Community Centre (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Hill of Beath Community Centre (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Kelty Centre (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Lochgelly Town Hall (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Lumphinnans Bowling Club (cold packed lunches, April 3, 5, 7, 10, 12 and 14)

Glenrothes

Greens of Markinch (cold packed lunches)

Brighter Futures Health Hub (cold packed lunches, April 7 and 14)

Cadham Neighbourhood Centre (cold packed lunches)

Collydean Community Centre (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays hot meals and Tuesdays and Fridays cold packed lunches)

Exit Community Centre (cold packed lunches)

Glenrothes Community Sports and Health Hub (cold packed lunches)

Homestart activities (cold packed lunches, April 3, 4 and 11, 12pm to 1pm)

Kinglassie Bowling Club (cold packed lunches, 12pm to 1pm)

Leslie Community Pantry (cold packed lunches, April 4, 6, 11 and 13)

Lomond Centre (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays hot meals and Tuesdays and Thursdays cold packed lunches)

Salvation Army (cold packed lunches April 3 to 5 and April 10 to 12)

St Ninians Church (cold packed lunches, 1pm to 2pm)

Kirkcaldy

Burntisland Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Cottage Family Centre East (cold packed lunches from April 4 onwards, 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Cottage Family Centre West (cold packed lunches from April 4 onwards, 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Park Road Centre (cold packed lunches, April 3, 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Templehall Community Centre (cold packed lunches, April 3, 11.30am to 12.30pm)

Kirkcaldy West Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Pathead Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Valley Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Buckhaven Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

East Wemyss Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Levenmouth

MCCI, Methilhill (cold packed lunches, 12pm to 1pm)

Methil Community Centre, Methil (cold packed lunches, 12pm to 1pm)

Sandybrae CC (Pump Track) (cold packed lunches, 12pm to 2pm)

The Aurrie, Lower Largo (cold packed lunches, 12pm to 1pm)

The Centre Leven (cold packed lunches, 12pm to 1pm)

North East Fife

Anstruther Primary school (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Auchtermuchty Community Centre (cold packed lunches, April 3 to 7, 12pm to 1pm)

Cosmos Community Centre, St Andrews (cold packed lunches, April 10 to 14 only, 12pm to 1pm)

Leuchars Community Hall (cold packed lunches, April 3 to 7, 12pm to 1pm)

St Columbas RC Primary School, Cupar (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

St Monans Town Hall (cold packed lunches, April 10 to 14, 12pm to 1pm)

Tayside Institute CC, Newburgh (cold packed lunches, April 10 to 14, 12pm to 1pm)

The Larick Centre, Tayport (cold packed lunches, April 12 and 13, 12pm to 1pm)

South West Fife