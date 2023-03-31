Café Inc venues: Where families can get free meals in Fife during the school holidays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Café Inc venues: Where families can get free meals in Fife during the school holidays

A full list of the locations and the dates and times they will operate.

Burntisland Primary is among Fife's Cafe Inc venues. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Burntisland Primary is among Fife's Cafe Inc venues. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Fife’s Café Inc will again provide free meals during the Easter holidays.

At more than 50 locations across the region, families will be able to sit down to a hot meal or soup and a sandwich or pick up a cold packed lunch to take home.

Below, we have a list of all the Café Inc and Café Inc To Go locations across Fife and what food service they provide.

Café Inc is run by Fife Council during school holidays to ensure children and young people can still get a nutritious meal when there are no school lunches.

But it is open to all families – not just those entitled to free school meals – to give people the chance to socialise.

Linda Erskine, Fife Council’s spokesperson for communities and leisure services, said: “The clubs provide not only good healthy food but also the opportunity for families to come together with others, which can be a lifeline for those who are feeling a bit isolated or are new to the area.”

Where to get free meals at Café Inc

Cafes are open weekdays from Monday April 3 to Friday April 14 from 11.45am to 1pm unless stated otherwise.

Dunfermline

  • James Allan Centre (cold packed lunches)
  • Lynburn Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Touch Community Centre (cold packed lunches)

Cowdenbeath

  • Benarty Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Bowhill Centre (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Cowdenbeath Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Crossgates Community Centre (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Hill of Beath Community Centre (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Kelty Centre (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Lochgelly Town Hall (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Lumphinnans Bowling Club (cold packed lunches, April 3, 5, 7, 10, 12 and 14)

Glenrothes

  • Greens of Markinch (cold packed lunches)
  • Brighter Futures Health Hub (cold packed lunches, April 7 and 14)
  • Cadham Neighbourhood Centre (cold packed lunches)
  • Collydean Community Centre (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays hot meals and Tuesdays and Fridays cold packed lunches)
  • Exit Community Centre (cold packed lunches)
  • Glenrothes Community Sports and Health Hub (cold packed lunches)
  • Homestart activities (cold packed lunches, April 3, 4 and 11, 12pm to 1pm)
  • Kinglassie Bowling Club (cold packed lunches, 12pm to 1pm)
  • Leslie Community Pantry (cold packed lunches, April 4, 6, 11 and 13)
  • Lomond Centre (Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays hot meals and Tuesdays and Thursdays cold packed lunches)
  • Salvation Army (cold packed lunches April 3 to 5 and April 10 to 12)
  • St Ninians Church (cold packed lunches, 1pm to 2pm)

Kirkcaldy

  • Burntisland Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Cottage Family Centre East (cold packed lunches from April 4 onwards, 11.30am to 12.30pm)
  • Cottage Family Centre West (cold packed lunches from April 4 onwards, 11.30am to 12.30pm)
  • Park Road Centre (cold packed lunches, April 3, 11.30am to 12.30pm)
  • Templehall Community Centre (cold packed lunches, April 3, 11.30am to 12.30pm)
  • Kirkcaldy West Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Pathead Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Valley Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Buckhaven Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • East Wemyss Primary School (hot meals and cold packed lunches)

Levenmouth

  • MCCI, Methilhill (cold packed lunches, 12pm to 1pm)
  • Methil Community Centre, Methil (cold packed lunches, 12pm to 1pm)
  • Sandybrae CC (Pump Track) (cold packed lunches, 12pm to 2pm)
  • The Aurrie, Lower Largo (cold packed lunches, 12pm to 1pm)
  • The Centre Leven (cold packed lunches, 12pm to 1pm)

North East Fife

  • Anstruther Primary school (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Auchtermuchty Community Centre (cold packed lunches, April 3 to 7, 12pm to 1pm)
  • Cosmos Community Centre, St Andrews (cold packed lunches, April 10 to 14 only, 12pm to 1pm)
  • Leuchars Community Hall (cold packed lunches, April 3 to 7, 12pm to 1pm)
  • St Columbas RC Primary School, Cupar (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • St Monans Town Hall (cold packed lunches, April 10 to 14, 12pm to 1pm)
  • Tayside Institute CC, Newburgh (cold packed lunches, April 10 to 14, 12pm to 1pm)
  • The Larick Centre, Tayport (cold packed lunches, April 12 and 13, 12pm to 1pm)

South West Fife

  • EATS Rosyth (hot meals, April 6 and 13, 12pm and 2pm)
  • High Valleyfield Club (hot meals, 12pm to 2pm)
  • Inverkeithing Primary (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Inzievar Primary School, Oakley (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Kings Road Primary, Rosyth (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • Saline Community Centre (hot meals and cold packed lunches)
  • That Place In The Bay, Dalgety Bay (hot meals, 12pm to 2pm)
  • Kincardine Community Centre (hot meals, April 3, 6, 11 and 13, 12pm to 2pm)

