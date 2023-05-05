Carnoustie High School pupil council took cost-of-living worries to the First Minister – and earned our Gold Stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Carnoustie High School pupil council took cost-of-living worries to the First Minister – and earned our Gold Stars

The group was nominated for 'determination and enthusiasm' in tackling issues identified by fellow pupils.

By Cheryl Peebles
Carnoustie High School's Gold Star-winning pupil council. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
When Carnoustie High School Pupil Council set about helping families struggling financially they went straight to the top – the First Minister.

The cost-of-living crisis was just one of several issues the 10-strong body decided to tackle at the beginning of the academic year – and their sterling efforts have earned them all Courier Gold Stars.

Their work over the last few months has also included promoting good mental health, tackling climate change and raising money for charity.

They wrote to then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pressing for increases to the educational maintenance allowance and thresholds for free school meal entitlement and school clothing grants.

And they received a reply from then Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville saying their ideas had been taken on board.

Their enthusiasm and determination was praised by Dr Kirsty Mustard, principal teacher for raising achievement, who nominated them for Gold Stars.

We were delighted to present badges and certificates to each member of the pupil council: junior chairperson Iestyn Hughes, Abigail Muir, Eshal Niazi, senior chairperson Hannah Jamieson, Mya Gillies, Madison King, Grace Mudie, Erin Geekie, Lana Kearnan and Melissa Barnes.

During our visit, the pupils – in S1 to S5 – told us all about the work they have done to address issues identified in a pupil survey conducted during the first term.

They meet twice weekly and often undertake work in their own time, including school holidays.

Carnoustie High School Pupil Council projects

Projects they have implemented are:

  • Helping deliver activities during Let’s Connect mental health week
  • Identifying ‘safe space’ classrooms for pupils who need somewhere quiet at lunchtime
  • Establishing a sustainable cooking club with a £2,000 grant from the Youth Climate Change Action Fund
  • Raising £1,500 for Mission International to support people in developing countries
  • Writing to former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to press for thresholds for free school meal entitlement, school clothing grants and educational maintenance allowance be increased in line with inflation
  • Providing pre-exam snacks and water using grants from Pass It Forward and Co-op in Carnoustie.
Hannah said: “We are looking at what we can improve in the school but also branching out into the community and doing things to help everyone, not just the school.

“It’s good to see we are making a difference.

“It feels good to be recognised for that.”

Dr Mustard said: “This year’s pupil council have shown tremendous tenacity to bring about positive change in the school.

“They have taken steps to address all the priorities they identified at the beginning of the year in a very short space of time.

“They are completely dedicated to their cause and genuinely deserve recognition for all their hard work.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Carnoustie High School's Gold Star-winning pupil council. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Carnoustie High School's Gold Star-winning pupil council. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Carnoustie High School's Gold Star-winning pupil council. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Carnoustie High School's Gold Star-winning pupil council. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Carnoustie High School's Gold Star-winning pupil council. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Carnoustie High School's Gold Star-winning pupil council. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Carnoustie High School's Gold Star-winning pupil council. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Carnoustie High School's Gold Star-winning pupil council. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Carnoustie High School's Gold Star-winning pupil council. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
Carnoustie High School's Gold Star-winning pupil council. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
