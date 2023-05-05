Carnoustie High School pupil council took cost-of-living worries to the First Minister – and earned our Gold Stars

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Carnoustie High School Pupil Council set about helping families struggling financially they went straight to the top – the First Minister.

The cost-of-living crisis was just one of several issues the 10-strong body decided to tackle at the beginning of the academic year – and their sterling efforts have earned them all Courier Gold Stars.

Their work over the last few months has also included promoting good mental health, tackling climate change and raising money for charity.

They wrote to then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pressing for increases to the educational maintenance allowance and thresholds for free school meal entitlement and school clothing grants.

And they received a reply from then Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville saying their ideas had been taken on board.

Their enthusiasm and determination was praised by Dr Kirsty Mustard, principal teacher for raising achievement, who nominated them for Gold Stars.

We were delighted to present badges and certificates to each member of the pupil council: junior chairperson Iestyn Hughes, Abigail Muir, Eshal Niazi, senior chairperson Hannah Jamieson, Mya Gillies, Madison King, Grace Mudie, Erin Geekie, Lana Kearnan and Melissa Barnes.

During our visit, the pupils – in S1 to S5 – told us all about the work they have done to address issues identified in a pupil survey conducted during the first term.

They meet twice weekly and often undertake work in their own time, including school holidays.

Carnoustie High School Pupil Council projects

Projects they have implemented are:

Helping deliver activities during Let’s Connect mental health week

Identifying ‘safe space’ classrooms for pupils who need somewhere quiet at lunchtime

Establishing a sustainable cooking club with a £2,000 grant from the Youth Climate Change Action Fund

Raising £1,500 for Mission International to support people in developing countries

Writing to former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to press for thresholds for free school meal entitlement, school clothing grants and educational maintenance allowance be increased in line with inflation

Providing pre-exam snacks and water using grants from Pass It Forward and Co-op in Carnoustie.

Hannah said: “We are looking at what we can improve in the school but also branching out into the community and doing things to help everyone, not just the school.

“It’s good to see we are making a difference.

“It feels good to be recognised for that.”

Dr Mustard said: “This year’s pupil council have shown tremendous tenacity to bring about positive change in the school.

“They have taken steps to address all the priorities they identified at the beginning of the year in a very short space of time.

“They are completely dedicated to their cause and genuinely deserve recognition for all their hard work.”

Want to nominate someone for a Gold Star?

Our Gold Star awards are aimed at recognising children and young people’s achievements, both in and out of school.

We are collecting nominations from the public through our online form. Winners of the award will receive one of our stunning badges and a certificate.

Full terms and conditions can be found here.