Proms in pictures: Craigie High School Class of 2023

School prom is night to remember for young people as they reach a special milestone on their lives.

And as Craigie High School’s Class of ’23 partied on Thursday night our photographer was there to capture the occasion.

Leavers gathered to celebrate the end of exams and their school days in Dundee’s Chamber East, and said farewell to friends they had grown up with before moving on to university, college, work or elsewhere.

Dressed to the nines in outfits many had been planning for weeks they arrived in style for a night never to be forgotten.

Craigie High School’s event is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Craigie High prom 2023

All photographs by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.