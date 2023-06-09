Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Proms in pictures: Craigie High School Class of 2023

Leavers celebrated the end of their school careers in Dundee Chamber East

Four boys at Craigie High prom 2023
Logan Wilkie, Hamza Kashif, Robbie Mill and Logan Farquharson. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

School prom is night to remember for young people as they reach a special milestone on their lives.

And as Craigie High School’s Class of ’23 partied on Thursday night our photographer was there to capture the occasion.

Leavers gathered to celebrate the end of exams and their school days in Dundee’s Chamber East, and said farewell to friends they had grown up with before moving on to university, college, work or elsewhere.

Dressed to the nines in outfits many had been planning for weeks they arrived in style for a night never to be forgotten.

Craigie High School’s event is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Craigie High prom 2023

All photographs by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Group shot at the steps of Chamber East, Dundee.
Ready for the night ahead.
Michael Wilson and Chloe Young.
Boys together.
A special occasion.
Mia Crombie and Ava Petrie.
Millie Wright and Chloe Young.
Logan Wilkie, Hamza Kashif, Robbie Mill and Logan Farquharson.

