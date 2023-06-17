Schools Proms in pictures: Morgan Academy Class of 2023 Our photos of the leavers' big night at the Invercarse Hotel. Morgan Academy Prom at Invercarse Hotel, Dundee with all pupils and teachers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Cheryl Peebles Share Proms in pictures: Morgan Academy Class of 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4483423/morgan-academy-prom-2023/ Copy Link Morgan Academy leavers have celebrated the end of their school days. The Dundee school had its senior prom at the city’s Invercarse Hotel on Friday. And our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. The teenagers dressed to impress for their big night – their last year group party before they go their separate ways, headed for college, university, work or elsewhere. Morgan Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Morgan Academy prom 2023 All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Morgan Academy Prom at Invercarse Hotel, Dundee with all pupils and teachers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The prom was a chance to dress up. The lads Abbie Douris, Angel Gow and Kacie Waterston . Boys together. Excitement for the event they had been waiting for. Caitlin Taylor, Leith Spalding and Millie Turnbull. Fatema Ismail and Saira Chavdry. Benjamin Gaines, Lachlan Thompson-Roy and Hasoon Anwar. Toriqul Islam, Charlie Donachie and Abdul Azam. Caitlin Taylor and Nicole Gray. Abbie Muir and Logan Fraser. Ready for the big night. Ellis McMahon, Nikola Prupiora, Kaja Prupiora and Alisha Ahmed. Kara Ramsay and Tove Reid. Katie Gilhooley and Olivia Slaweta. Zoe Robertson and Murran McPhail. Indya Adeyosaye, Madison Cameron, Diya Cruze and Shay Bruce. Neve Hutton, Zoe Robertson and Murron McPhail. Jayden Bambury and Neve Hutton. Amber James, Eve Harper, Lauren Reilly and Millie Turnbull. Indya Adeyosaye, Madison Cameron, Diya Cruze and Shay Bruce. Kayla Oldershaw and Ellis McMahon. Morgan Academy boys. Nikola Przepvora, Alisha Ahmed and Kaja Pocepiora. Leah Heary and Kaci Robinson. Charlie Scott and Alisha Reilly. The all-important group shot of Morgan Academy pupils and staff. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson