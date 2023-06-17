Proms in pictures: Morgan Academy Class of 2023

Morgan Academy leavers have celebrated the end of their school days.

The Dundee school had its senior prom at the city’s Invercarse Hotel on Friday.

And our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

The teenagers dressed to impress for their big night – their last year group party before they go their separate ways, headed for college, university, work or elsewhere.

Morgan Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Morgan Academy prom 2023

All photographs by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.