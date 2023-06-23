Proms in pictures: Community School of Auchterarder Class of 2023

It’s school leavers prom season – and the Community School of Auchterarder has had its big night.

Senior pupils from the Perthshire school dressed up to the nines for a celebration at the grand Hotel Colessio, in Stirling.

And we have a collection of photographs from the glittering occasion to mark the end of their school days and beginning of the rest of their lives.

Community School of Auchterarder prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Community School of Auchterarder prom 2023

All photographs by Nicola Mullen.