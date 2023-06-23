Schools Proms in pictures: Perth Academy Class of 2023 Our favourite photographs from the party at Huntingtower Hotel. Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb. Image: Phil Hannah. By Cheryl Peebles Share Proms in pictures: Perth Academy Class of 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4501636/perth-academy-prom-2023/ Copy Link Perth Academy prom was a night to remember. Leavers got glammed up for the event in the Huntingtower Hotel. And we had a photographer there to catch glittering occasion to mark the end of their school days and beginning of the rest of their lives. Perth Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Perth Academy prom 2023 All photographs by Phil Hannah. Everyone together. The boys… …and the girls. Mathew Colvin, Cameron Williamson, Ben Ross and Ryan Dempsey. Dana Wroe and Archie Van Aswegen. Ben Scobbie, Struan McGilivray, Olly Patterson and Fergus Williamson. Sophie Evans, Rory Dent, Rachel Kirk and Olivia Dewar. Ready for the party. Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb. Charlotte Collins, Cameron Judge, Scarlett MacFadyan. Olivia Moffat and Ruby Stevenson. The teachers.