Proms in pictures: Perth Academy Class of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Proms in pictures: Perth Academy Class of 2023

Our favourite photographs from the party at Huntingtower Hotel.

Perth Academy prom 2023 -Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb.
Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb. Image: Phil Hannah.
By Cheryl Peebles

Perth Academy prom was a night to remember.

Leavers got glammed up for the event in the Huntingtower Hotel.

And we had a photographer there to catch glittering occasion to mark the end of their school days and beginning of the rest of their lives.

Perth Academy prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Perth Academy prom 2023

All photographs by Phil Hannah.

Everyone together.
The boys…
…and the girls.
Mathew Colvin, Cameron Williamson, Ben Ross and Ryan Dempsey.
Dana Wroe and Archie Van Aswegen.
Ben Scobbie, Struan McGilivray, Olly Patterson and Fergus Williamson.
Sophie Evans, Rory Dent, Rachel Kirk and Olivia Dewar.
Ready for the party.
Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb.
Charlotte Collins, Cameron Judge, Scarlett MacFadyan.
Olivia Moffat and Ruby Stevenson.
The teachers.

More from The Courier

perth cocaine drugs bust police
Man charged with attempted murder of on-duty police officer in Perth
General view of Treasures Tearoom in Arbroath
Customers left 'heartbroken' as Arbroath tearoom to close
Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb. Image: Phil Hannah.
REBECCA BAIRD: The pill is turning me into a lunatic - and every woman…
Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb. Image: Phil Hannah.
Ian Murray explains the benefits of Raith Rovers playing four friendlies away from home
Seth Patrick starring for Brechin City. Image: Brechin City FC
Seth Patrick tipped to add 'new dimension' to Brechin City squad as boss Andy…
Ross Sinclair will have another goalkeeper to compete with at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean will sign goalkeeper for straight shoot-out with Ross Sinclair
Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb. Image: Phil Hannah.
'One-man Fife crimewave' crept into bedroom to steal as householder slept
Perth High prom - Antonia Skala and Rachel Shand
Proms in pictures: Perth High School Class of 2023
Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb. Image: Phil Hannah.
St Andrews golf legend Old Tom Morris inspires Fife pupils
Laura Reid, Jess Short, Sophie Jackson and Millie Hilton Lamb. Image: Phil Hannah.
Proms in pictures: Community School of Auchterarder Class of 2023