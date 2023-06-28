Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Dundee – PART 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Dundee – PART 2

Class pictures from 14 city primary schools.

Claypotts Castle Primary School.
Claypotts Castle Primary School.
By Cheryl Peebles

Summer holidays are almost upon us – and for thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days.

Before they make their big step to secondary school, P7 classes across our patch posed for our photographers.

And now we bring you Last Class, our annual celebration of the children taking the next step in their education journey.

Last Class 2023 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured. We will be publishing photographs from more schools everyday this week.

Can I buy the Last Class pictures?

Yes, you can by visiting this section of our website and filling in your details. You can also see our other Last Class galleries when they are published here.

When are they in the newspaper?

Last Class pictures are being printed in special keepsake supplements in The Courier everyday this week. Angus schools will be in today’s paper, Perth on Thursday and Fife schools on Friday and Saturday.

Dundee schools part two

Mill of Mains Primary School, P7C.
Mill of Mains Primary School, P7VW.
St Pius RC Primary School.
St Andrew’s RC Primary School, P7A.
St Andrew’s RC Primary School, P7B.
Downfield Primary School, P7B.
Downfield Primary School, P7P.
Ardler Primary School. Picture by Mhairi Edwards.
Ballumbie Primary School, P7A.
Ballumbie Primary School, P7B.
Claypotts Castle Primary School, P7B.
Claypotts Castle Primary School, P7A.
Clepington Primary School, P7B.
Clepington Primary School, P7C.
Clepington Primary School, P7A.
Blackness Primary School, P7B.
Blackness Primary School, P7A.
Glebelands Primary School, P7B.
Glebelands Primary School, P7A.
High School of Dundee, L7C. Picture by Mhairi Edwards.
High School of Dundee, L7J. Picture by Mhairi Edwards.
High School of Dundee, L7I. Picture by Mhairi Edwards.
Rosebank Primary School, P7.
Victoria Park Primary School, P7.
Barnhill Primary School, P7B.
Barnhill Primary School P6/7.
Barnhill Primary School, P7A.

