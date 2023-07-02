Schools Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Fife – part two Class pictures from 38 Fife primary schools. Crossford Primary School. By Cheryl Peebles Share Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Fife – part two Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4508113/last-class-2023-fife-part-two/ Copy Link Summer holidays are upon us – and for thousands of pupils across Tayside and Fife that means the end of their primary school days. Before they make their big step to secondary school, P7 classes across our patch posed for our photographers. And now we bring you Last Class, our annual celebration of the children taking the next step in their education journey. Last Class 2023 wishes all P7 pupils the best for their future as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends and face new challenges. Check out the pictures below to see if your local school has been featured. Can I buy the Last Class pictures? Yes, you can by visiting this section of our website and filling in your details. You can also see our other Last Class galleries here. When are they in the newspaper? Last Class pictures were printed in special keepsake supplements in The Courier everyday this week. Fife schools part two Lumphinnans Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. East Wemyss Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Newcastle Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Markinch Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Methilhill Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. South Parks Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Leslie Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Pitcoudie Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Kinglassie Primary School. Picture by Steve MacDougall. St Ninian’s RC Primary School. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Denend Primary School. Picture by Steve MacDougall. St Patrick’s RC Primary School. Picture by Steve MacDougall. Hill of Beath Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. St Bride’s Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. St Leonard’s Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Pitreavie Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Pitreavie Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Milesmark Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Canmore Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Canmore Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Crossford Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Cairneyhill Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. St Margaret’s RC Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. St Margaret’s RC Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Pittencrieff Primary School. Picture by Kenny Smith. Mountfleurie Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Denbeath Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Kennoway Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Kennoway Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Elie Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Colinsburgh Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Crail Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Kirkcaldy North Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Methilhill Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Methilhill Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Fair Isle Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Fair Isle Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Collydean Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown. Collydean Primary School. Picture by Steve Brown.