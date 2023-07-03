Dundee teacher among hundreds starting holidays with no job to return to tells of his family’s misery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Dundee teacher among hundreds starting holidays with no job to return to tells of his family’s misery

More than 2,100 of last year's new teachers in Scotland were without a permanent teaching post in the September after they completed their probation.

By Cheryl Peebles
There is growing concern over teachers who cannot find a permanent position.
There is growing concern over teachers who cannot find a permanent position.

A Dundee teacher facing another year without a permanent job says the poverty he has faced has left his wife feeling suicidal.

He is among hundreds of teachers across Scotland going into the holidays without a job to return to in August.

His family has sought help from a foodbank to feed their children, feared they would have nothing for Christmas and are trapped in rented accommodation.

Every summer, school vacancies far outnumber the teachers like him competing for them, creating a jobs crisis.

Newly-qualified primary school teachers emerging from their probation year are worst affected – but even those in the profession for several years are struggling to find posts.

Last year only one in five new primary school teachers in Scotland went straight from their probation year into a permanent teaching post.

In Dundee and Perth and Kinross the success rate was better but in Angus it was even worse.

Like many affected, the recently-qualified Dundee teacher we spoke to wanted to remain anonymous for fear of harming his chances of employment.

But he told us that he had only supply and temporary teaching jobs since becoming fully-qualified and had taken work outside education to try to make ends meet.

He gave up a secure job with prospects to become a teacher and said: “I was told teaching was a safe career, they will always need teachers.

“I did college and uni part-time then quit my job and did my full-time probation year.”

Teacher jobs shortage

Like every teaching graduate in Scotland, he was guaranteed a school post for his probation year and fell in love with the job.

“Then they said, ‘we don’t actually have any jobs to offer you’,” he explained.

At first, he blamed himself for being unable to secure a job in school.

During supply and temporary posts, he worked as hard as he could to impress.

Are you affected by the teacher jobs shortage? Email our schools and family writer and tell us your story to help highlight the issue.

But he said: “Then I realised this is an ongoing problem.”

Now he is applying for jobs both in and out of education to keep his family afloat.

But from 40 applications he has had not a single interview, regarded as over qualified for many posts.

His wife works full-time but her wage is not enough to cover their family outgoings.

Wife’s plea to Education Secretary

She wrote an open letter to Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth telling her how their financial insecurity had left her feeling suicidal.

She told her: “There are times when I have considered ending my life due to feeling that there is no way out of the poverty trap we were led into, like lambs to the slaughter.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

When her husband was a probationary teacher she was delighted he was doing something he loved and that their future looked bright.

She said: “They told him you’ll get a job, they are crying out for teachers, especially male teachers.

“We didn’t think we would have to worry then when it got to the end of the year and we were told there was no job, it was like the rug had been pulled from us.

“It’s such a shame that something which makes him feel so happy is making us miserable.”

“Our family has progressed nowhere in the past three years. Last year we had to use a foodbank and we were close to not having a Christmas for our children last year.

“When my husband is teaching our family thrives but when he’s not we are barely surviving.”

Teaching, she says, gives him purpose, and the couple are heartbroken he may have no future in the profession.

She said: “It’s such a shame that something which makes him feel so happy is making us miserable.”

Avoid a ‘gig economy’ in teaching

Teaching union, the EIS, said the lack of jobs for newly qualified teachers (NQTs) and recently-qualified teachers is an issue of national concern that has grown steadily worse due to budget cuts.

A spokesperson said: “Scotland needs more teachers but the scarcity of permanent jobs is leading to many teachers either moving to other countries or leaving the profession entirely in search of greater job security.

“As schools continue to grapple with the challenge of post-pandemic education recovery, the Scottish Government must provide additional funding to local authorities to employ more teachers, and local authorities must ensure that more permanent teaching posts are created.

“We cannot have a gig economy in teaching – Scotland’s young people and Scotland’s teaching professionals deserve far better.”

Dundee City Council said the number of permanent and temporary jobs available in its schools varies year to year, as it does in all areas.

A spokesperson said: “The council works hard to provide opportunities for newly qualified teachers to obtain posts.

“We advertise posts internally first to allow current city staff in temporary posts or staff completing their NQT year to apply for permanent/full time employment.”

Government: Teacher jobs councils’ responsibility

The Scottish Government said its teacher induction scheme guarantees a probationary placement for teaching graduates to ensure they achieve standards for full registration but that future employment is the responsibility of local authorities.

A spokesperson said: “Notwithstanding, the Scottish Government is supporting councils with an additional £145.5 million in this year’s budget to protect increased teacher numbers.

“Where this is not being delivered by a local authority, we will withhold or recoup funding given for this purpose.

“This £145.5 million provides assurance of funding for councils and removes this as a barrier to employing staff on permanent contracts.

“While we cannot direct teachers where to work, it is important to note that teacher vacancies arise across Scotland throughout the course of the year and we are aware that there are areas of the country with jobs available.

“The Education Secretary has discussed the national picture on recruitment with Cosla [last] week, and she looks forward to working with our councils on the issue of recruitment and retention – noting that it is they who employ our teachers and not the Scottish Government.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org ,or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

More from The Courier

Gordon Banks’ trial called eight times at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth man cleared of eye-gouging, baseball bat attack after jury trial aborted for 8th…
David Goodwillie during his time at Clyde.
Rapist footballer David Goodwillie slammed over tweets about civil case
Dundee Councillor Lynne Short is eyeing up a new Westminster seat.
Dundee SNP councillor eyes up new Broughty Ferry and Arbroath seat - who else…
Theresa Mallett heckled Humza Yousaf during his speech. Image: PA.
Fife gran who heckled Humza Yousaf in Dundee will meet SNP leader today
The ATMRC premises in Arbroath. Image: Google Maps.
Jobs lost after collapse of Angus manufacturing business
Alison Henderson, chief executive of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce. Image: Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce
Dundee firms at ‘competitive disadvantage’ after investment zone blow
Broghty Ferry's Gala Week. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
19 Best pictures from Broughty Ferry Gala Day as week-long celebration begins
EID in the Park. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
24 of the best pictures as Eid in the Park returns to Dundee's Camperdown…
Arthur Street in Dunfermline.
Probe after woman's body discovered in Dunfermline
The Flying Scotsman on a previous journey. Image: Neild Henderson/DC Thomson.
Here's where you can see The Flying Scotsman on its journey through Tayside and…