Dundee teacher among hundreds starting holidays with no job to return to tells of his family’s misery

A Dundee teacher facing another year without a permanent job says the poverty he has faced has left his wife feeling suicidal.

He is among hundreds of teachers across Scotland going into the holidays without a job to return to in August.

His family has sought help from a foodbank to feed their children, feared they would have nothing for Christmas and are trapped in rented accommodation.

Every summer, school vacancies far outnumber the teachers like him competing for them, creating a jobs crisis.

Newly-qualified primary school teachers emerging from their probation year are worst affected – but even those in the profession for several years are struggling to find posts.

Last year only one in five new primary school teachers in Scotland went straight from their probation year into a permanent teaching post.

In Dundee and Perth and Kinross the success rate was better but in Angus it was even worse.

Like many affected, the recently-qualified Dundee teacher we spoke to wanted to remain anonymous for fear of harming his chances of employment.

But he told us that he had only supply and temporary teaching jobs since becoming fully-qualified and had taken work outside education to try to make ends meet.

He gave up a secure job with prospects to become a teacher and said: “I was told teaching was a safe career, they will always need teachers.

“I did college and uni part-time then quit my job and did my full-time probation year.”

Teacher jobs shortage

Like every teaching graduate in Scotland, he was guaranteed a school post for his probation year and fell in love with the job.

“Then they said, ‘we don’t actually have any jobs to offer you’,” he explained.

At first, he blamed himself for being unable to secure a job in school.

During supply and temporary posts, he worked as hard as he could to impress.

But he said: “Then I realised this is an ongoing problem.”

Now he is applying for jobs both in and out of education to keep his family afloat.

But from 40 applications he has had not a single interview, regarded as over qualified for many posts.

His wife works full-time but her wage is not enough to cover their family outgoings.

Wife’s plea to Education Secretary

She wrote an open letter to Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth telling her how their financial insecurity had left her feeling suicidal.

She told her: “There are times when I have considered ending my life due to feeling that there is no way out of the poverty trap we were led into, like lambs to the slaughter.”

When her husband was a probationary teacher she was delighted he was doing something he loved and that their future looked bright.

She said: “They told him you’ll get a job, they are crying out for teachers, especially male teachers.

“We didn’t think we would have to worry then when it got to the end of the year and we were told there was no job, it was like the rug had been pulled from us.

“It’s such a shame that something which makes him feel so happy is making us miserable.”

“Our family has progressed nowhere in the past three years. Last year we had to use a foodbank and we were close to not having a Christmas for our children last year.

“When my husband is teaching our family thrives but when he’s not we are barely surviving.”

Teaching, she says, gives him purpose, and the couple are heartbroken he may have no future in the profession.

She said: “It’s such a shame that something which makes him feel so happy is making us miserable.”

Avoid a ‘gig economy’ in teaching

Teaching union, the EIS, said the lack of jobs for newly qualified teachers (NQTs) and recently-qualified teachers is an issue of national concern that has grown steadily worse due to budget cuts.

A spokesperson said: “Scotland needs more teachers but the scarcity of permanent jobs is leading to many teachers either moving to other countries or leaving the profession entirely in search of greater job security.

“As schools continue to grapple with the challenge of post-pandemic education recovery, the Scottish Government must provide additional funding to local authorities to employ more teachers, and local authorities must ensure that more permanent teaching posts are created.

“We cannot have a gig economy in teaching – Scotland’s young people and Scotland’s teaching professionals deserve far better.”

Dundee City Council said the number of permanent and temporary jobs available in its schools varies year to year, as it does in all areas.

A spokesperson said: “The council works hard to provide opportunities for newly qualified teachers to obtain posts.

“We advertise posts internally first to allow current city staff in temporary posts or staff completing their NQT year to apply for permanent/full time employment.”

Government: Teacher jobs councils’ responsibility

The Scottish Government said its teacher induction scheme guarantees a probationary placement for teaching graduates to ensure they achieve standards for full registration but that future employment is the responsibility of local authorities.

A spokesperson said: “Notwithstanding, the Scottish Government is supporting councils with an additional £145.5 million in this year’s budget to protect increased teacher numbers.

“Where this is not being delivered by a local authority, we will withhold or recoup funding given for this purpose.

“This £145.5 million provides assurance of funding for councils and removes this as a barrier to employing staff on permanent contracts.

“While we cannot direct teachers where to work, it is important to note that teacher vacancies arise across Scotland throughout the course of the year and we are aware that there are areas of the country with jobs available.

“The Education Secretary has discussed the national picture on recruitment with Cosla [last] week, and she looks forward to working with our councils on the issue of recruitment and retention – noting that it is they who employ our teachers and not the Scottish Government.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org ,or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.