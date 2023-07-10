Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Fife over the holidays

Many Fife restaurants, food chains and supermarket cafés are offering deals for kids to eat for free or very little over the summer holidays.

So if you want to treat the family to dinner or lunch it doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg.

We’ve had a look at where the offers are locally and have compiled a list of a few of those providing children’s meals for £1 or less.

Terms and conditions may apply so check with individual outlets.

BrewDog

Where – St Andrews

What – One kid’s meal free with every purchase of an adult’s main meal when table is pre-booked using KIDS EAT FREE option.

Tailend

Where – St Andrews

What – Kids eat free on Sundays.

The Bothy

Where – St Andrews

What – Sign up for a locals’ card to enjoy a free kid’s meal with a paying adult.

Forgan’s

Where – St Andrews

What – Sign up for a locals’ card to enjoy a free kid’s meal with a paying adult.

The Steadings

Where – Kirkcaldy

What – Kids under 12 eat free from Mondays to Wednesdays during the holidays.

The Duchess of Kirkcaldy

Where – Kirkcaldy

What – Kids eat free all summer holidays every day except Saturdays. A meal, drink and ice cream per paying adult main meal.

Nimmos

Where – Kirkcaldy

Kids meal deal for £1 with every adult meal deal.

Base

Where – Leven

What – Free kid’s meal with a full price adult meal.

Café Inc

Where – Various locations

What – Free holiday lunch provision by Fife Council.

Asda

Where – Glenrothes

What – Kids eat for £1.

Brewer’s Fayre

Where – Dunfermline, Glenrothes

What – Two kids’ free breakfasts with any adult breakfast purchased.

Dobbies

Where – Dunfermline

What – Kids eat free breakfast with any adult breakfast purchased or free hot meal or lunch box with any adult main course purchased.

Morrisons

Where – Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, St Andrews

What – Kids eat free with any adult meal costing £4.49 or more.

Tesco

Where – Cupar, Dunfermline Turnstone Road and Fire Station

What – Kids eat free with any purchase in The Café Monday to Friday.

If you know of any other kids’ meal deals you think our readers would like to know about tell us and we’ll check it out.