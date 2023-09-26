Why have strikes closed most Dundee schools to additional support needs pupils only?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why have strikes closed most Dundee schools to additional support needs pupils only?

Parents are angry that children with special needs have to stay home while mainstream classmates are in school.

Claypotts Castle Primary School.
Claypotts Castle Primary School is among those open to mainstream pupils only. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

During three days of strikes most Dundee schools remain open – but for mainstream pupils only.

Pupils who require enhanced support at all eight secondary schools and 26 primary schools which are open or partially open have been told to stay at home from Tuesday to Thursday.

Many parents, who only learned on Monday afternoon whether or not their school would be open, are angry at what has been described as discrimination.

So why are Dundee schools closed to pupils with additional support needs but, in most cases, not to their peers?

Who is striking?

Crucially for these children and young people, staff who they rely on to meet their additional support needs, including pupil support assistants, are among those striking.

Dundee City Council said it wants to keep schools open to as many as possible but is unable to ensure the health and safety of pupils with additional support needs.

Dundee school strikes: Glebelands Primary School is one of those closed only to ASN pupils who require enhanced support.
Dundee school strikes: Glebelands Primary School is one of those closed only to ASN pupils who require enhanced support. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Parents say the result of this partial closure is that children who don’t understand why are being told to stay at home while friends or even siblings aren’t.

Children most likely to be distressed by disruption to their routine, such as those with autism, are also being disproportionately affected, they say.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The health and safety of young people is always our first priority.

“It is not possible to ensure the health and safety of all young people with additional support needs because all schools cannot provide enhanced support due to the number of staff who took part in industrial action.

“Head teachers carried out detailed risk assessments.

“Families have been contacted directly about the situation.”

Why are staff in Dundee schools striking?

School support staff striking for better pay are Unison members also including cleaners, janitors, librarians and technicians.

The other two unions involved in the dispute, Unite and GMB, have suspended strike action to consider an offer made last Thursday by local government body Cosla.

The proposed uplift is of around £2,000, with the living wage going up by 9.6%.

However, Unison said the offer “fell well short” of staff expectations and decided to proceed with its strike.

It wants a “decent pay rise” funded properly and commitment to a timetable to implement a minimum of £15 per hour for all local government workers.

Unison head of local government Johanna Baxter said: “Not a single school employee wants to walk out, but what’s been offered is substantially short of what’s needed.”

Which Dundee schools are open to mainstream pupils only?

Seven schools are closed altogether but the following 34 are open to mainstream pupils only:

  • Barnhill Primary
  • Claypotts Castle Primary
  • Craigiebarns Primary
  • Forthill Primary
  • Glebelands Primary
  • Longhaugh Primary
  • Rosebank Primary
  • St Pius RC Primary
  • Victoria Park Primary
  • Ancrum Road Primary (P5 – P7)
  • Ardler Primary School (P5 – P7)
  • Ballumbie Primary (P1 & P2)
  • Blackness Primary  (P5 – P7)
  • Camperdown Primary (P6 & P7)
  • Dens Road Primary (P5-P7)
  • Downfield Primary (P5- P7)
  • Eastern Primary (P4 -P7)
  • Fintry Primary (P6 & P7)
  • Tayview Primary (P5 -P7)
  • Our Lady’s RC (P6 & P7)
  • Rowantree Primary (P6 & P7)
  • St Clement’s RC Primary (P6 & P7)
  • St Francis RC Primary (P5- P7)
  • St Mary’s RC Primary (P1- P3)
  • St Ninian’s RC Primary (P4 – P7)
  • Ss Peter and Paul RC Primary (P5 -P7)
  • Baldragon Academy
  • Braeview Academy
  • Craigie High School
  • Grove Academy
  • Harris Academy
  • Morgan Academy
  • St John’s RC High School
  • St Paul’s Academy (S4 to S6)

The Rockwell Learning Centre is open for all pupils and Kingspark School is partially open.

