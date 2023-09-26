Why have strikes closed most Dundee schools to additional support needs pupils only?

During three days of strikes most Dundee schools remain open – but for mainstream pupils only.

Pupils who require enhanced support at all eight secondary schools and 26 primary schools which are open or partially open have been told to stay at home from Tuesday to Thursday.

Many parents, who only learned on Monday afternoon whether or not their school would be open, are angry at what has been described as discrimination.

So why are Dundee schools closed to pupils with additional support needs but, in most cases, not to their peers?

Who is striking?

Crucially for these children and young people, staff who they rely on to meet their additional support needs, including pupil support assistants, are among those striking.

Dundee City Council said it wants to keep schools open to as many as possible but is unable to ensure the health and safety of pupils with additional support needs.

Parents say the result of this partial closure is that children who don’t understand why are being told to stay at home while friends or even siblings aren’t.

Children most likely to be distressed by disruption to their routine, such as those with autism, are also being disproportionately affected, they say.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The health and safety of young people is always our first priority.

“It is not possible to ensure the health and safety of all young people with additional support needs because all schools cannot provide enhanced support due to the number of staff who took part in industrial action.

“Head teachers carried out detailed risk assessments.

“Families have been contacted directly about the situation.”

Why are staff in Dundee schools striking?

School support staff striking for better pay are Unison members also including cleaners, janitors, librarians and technicians.

The other two unions involved in the dispute, Unite and GMB, have suspended strike action to consider an offer made last Thursday by local government body Cosla.

The proposed uplift is of around £2,000, with the living wage going up by 9.6%.

However, Unison said the offer “fell well short” of staff expectations and decided to proceed with its strike.

It wants a “decent pay rise” funded properly and commitment to a timetable to implement a minimum of £15 per hour for all local government workers.

Unison head of local government Johanna Baxter said: “Not a single school employee wants to walk out, but what’s been offered is substantially short of what’s needed.”

Which Dundee schools are open to mainstream pupils only?

Seven schools are closed altogether but the following 34 are open to mainstream pupils only:

Barnhill Primary

Claypotts Castle Primary

Craigiebarns Primary

Forthill Primary

Glebelands Primary

Longhaugh Primary

Rosebank Primary

St Pius RC Primary

Victoria Park Primary

Ancrum Road Primary (P5 – P7)

Ardler Primary School (P5 – P7)

Ballumbie Primary (P1 & P2)

Blackness Primary (P5 – P7)

Camperdown Primary (P6 & P7)

Dens Road Primary (P5-P7)

Downfield Primary (P5- P7)

Eastern Primary (P4 -P7)

Fintry Primary (P6 & P7)

Tayview Primary (P5 -P7)

Our Lady’s RC (P6 & P7)

Rowantree Primary (P6 & P7)

St Clement’s RC Primary (P6 & P7)

St Francis RC Primary (P5- P7)

St Mary’s RC Primary (P1- P3)

St Ninian’s RC Primary (P4 – P7)

Ss Peter and Paul RC Primary (P5 -P7)

Baldragon Academy

Braeview Academy

Craigie High School

Grove Academy

Harris Academy

Morgan Academy

St John’s RC High School

St Paul’s Academy (S4 to S6)

The Rockwell Learning Centre is open for all pupils and Kingspark School is partially open.