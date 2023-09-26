‘Every chance’ of more school strikes says Dundee union chief as workers take to picket lines

A Dundee union chief has warned there is “every chance” there will be more strikes at schools across Tayside and Fife before the end of the year.

Members of Unison have walked out across the region as part of a three-day strike.

The union confirmed on Thursday it was going ahead with industrial action – which does not involve teachers – after saying the latest council pay offer did not go far enough.

Unite and GMB suspended their action in order to ballot workers on the offer, but the move came too late for most councils, with the decision already taken to close many schools across Tayside and Fife.

More schools in Dundee are open this week than initially anticipated, after an 11th-hour change to the plans on Monday afternoon, but hundreds of pupils are still not able to attend classes.

Dundee Unison members ‘not going to give up’ after school strikes

Workers, including school support staff and early years educators, turned out in force at picket lines across the region on Tuesday to mark the start of the strikes.

In Dundee alone, Unison members formed 38 picket lines outside schools.

Jim McFarlane, branch secretary in Dundee, says workers are determined to continue with strikes until their demands for more pay are met.

He told The Courier: “I have been around Dundee’s picket lines this morning and members are not going to give up.

“Unless (council umbrella body) Cosla and the Scottish Government can offer more money, there is every chance we are going to see further strike action this year.

“We have a mandate until the end of the year and our members are looking for more – and we are supporting them.

“We have record numbers of people joining Unison and they are all demanding that a better pay offer is provided.”

The latest pay offer would give workers on the living wage an uplift of about £2,000 – nearly 10% – this year.

Mr McFarlane said: “Our members are not prepared to accept that and they will strike again if a better offer isn’t made.”

A Unison rally to support the strikers takes place at City Square in Dundee at 11.30am on Thursday.

After Unison rejected last week’s pay offer, a Cosla spokesperson said: “It is totally unacceptable that with such a significant offer on the table, our tradeunion colleagues are putting our communities and our young people through the turmoil of strikes.

“It must be reiterated that we are talking about a pay package worth over £445 million, specifically targeted at the lower end of our workforce.”