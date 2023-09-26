‘Every chance’ of more school strikes says Dundee union chief as workers take to picket lines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Every chance’ of more school strikes says Dundee union chief as workers take to picket lines

Dozens of schools across Tayside and Fife are closed for three days.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A picket line for the Unison school strikes at St Fergus Primary School in Ardler
A picket line St Fergus Primary School in Ardler, Dundee. Image: Unison

A Dundee union chief has warned there is “every chance” there will be more strikes at schools across Tayside and Fife before the end of the year.

Members of Unison have walked out across the region as part of a three-day strike.

The union confirmed on Thursday it was going ahead with industrial action – which does not involve teachers – after saying the latest council pay offer did not go far enough.

Unite and GMB suspended their action in order to ballot workers on the offer, but the move came too late for most councils, with the decision already taken to close many schools across Tayside and Fife.

More schools in Dundee are open this week than initially anticipated, after an 11th-hour change to the plans on Monday afternoon, but hundreds of pupils are still not able to attend classes.

Dundee Unison members ‘not going to give up’ after school strikes

Workers, including school support staff and early years educators, turned out in force at picket lines across the region on Tuesday to mark the start of the strikes.

In Dundee alone, Unison members formed 38 picket lines outside schools.

Jim McFarlane, branch secretary in Dundee, says workers are determined to continue with strikes until their demands for more pay are met.

Striking school support staff and family members at Ballumbie Primary School, who dressed as bears to demonstrate how they are living with the bare necessities. Image: Donna Baillie/Supplied
Unison members outside Ballumbie Primary School during the school strikes
The picket line at Ballumbie. Image: Unison

He told The Courier: “I have been around Dundee’s picket lines this morning and members are not going to give up.

“Unless (council umbrella body) Cosla and the Scottish Government can offer more money, there is every chance we are going to see further strike action this year.

“We have a mandate until the end of the year and our members are looking for more – and we are supporting them.

Unison workers outside Dens Road Primary School during the school strikes
Workers outside Dens Road Primary School and Nursery. Image: Paul Reid

“We have record numbers of people joining Unison and they are all demanding that a better pay offer is provided.”

The latest pay offer would give workers on the living wage an uplift of about £2,000 – nearly 10% – this year.

Mr McFarlane said: “Our members are not prepared to accept that and they will strike again if a better offer isn’t made.”

Members of Unison outside Fintry Primary during the school strikes
Unison members outside Fintry Primary School. Image: Unison

A Unison rally to support the strikers takes place at City Square in Dundee at 11.30am on Thursday.

After Unison rejected last week’s pay offer, a Cosla spokesperson said: “It is totally unacceptable that with such a significant offer on the table, our tradeunion colleagues are putting our communities and our young people through the turmoil of strikes.

“It must be reiterated that we are talking about a pay package worth over £445 million, specifically targeted at the lower end of our workforce.”

