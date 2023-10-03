Benji the cockapoo ‘classroom assistant’ has changed lives at Dundee’s Kingspark School

Cockapoo Benji is an invaluable member of staff at Kingspark School.

The Dundee special school is among a growing number to have their own dog or to receive regular visits from a therapy dog, said to be beneficial for learning, attendance and mental health.

And since he arrived as a pup four years ago, Benji has had a transformational impact on numerous pupils with complex additional support needs.

His daily tasks include helping children who struggle with the transition from bus to classroom.

He helps children with dog phobia – common among those with autism – to overcome their fear.

And when a pupil has a meltdown, Benji is often drafted in to help them calm and settle back into class.

Christopher McCarthy, 15, is profoundly autistic and is one of the many pupils Benji has had a life-changing impact on.

Before the cockapoo arrived, Christopher was so petrified of dogs his family were no longer able to visit places he loved like Balgay Park and Monifieth beach.

His mum Katerina said: “We reached the point with Christopher where his fear of dogs was such that we would drive to a park or a beach and he would refuse to get out of the car.

“He is especially scared of dogs when they are off their lead and when they are moving or running towards him.

“Then he would go into flight mode and run away and, of course, that makes it even worse.

“He went from running away to total refusal to go out for a walk.

“That limited our choices of outings as a family.

It’s built up his confidence with dogs. He is now able to cope much better when we are out and about.” Mum Katerina McCarthy

“Also Christopher loves the outdoors, it’s his favourite place to be, so to be afraid of dogs had a big impact for him.”

When Benji arrived, Christopher began to have one-to-one sessions with him and the school’s animal assisted therapist Blair Cochrane.

His contact with Benji was gradually increased and now Christopher regularly walks him around school grounds holding his lead.

Katerina said: “It’s built up his confidence with dogs.

“He is now able to cope much better when we are out and about.

“He can come out walks with us and he’s not refusing to get out of the car.

“When he sees a dog on its lead he is not phased. If a dog is off the lead and walks up to him he won’t run away. He will move to the side and stop and wait until the dog passes.”

Blair, who is also a learning and care assistant at the school, says Christopher is one of many children Benji has had an “amazing” impact on.

Head teacher Paul Dow, who keeps Benji, decided to get a school dog after seeing the effect on pupils when Blair, who practises dog agility, would bring his collie Myst in to visit.

Blair said: “There was a child that was absolutely petrified of dogs until he met Myst.

“He started helping me walk her round the school. It was a like a motivator and reward for him, and we saw it really improved his behaviour.”

Finding the perfect puppy

Paul and Blair visited a school in Crieff which has a dog to see how it worked, then a breeder friend of Blair’s chose a suitable puppy for them.

The school’s parent council supported the idea and paid for Benji.

Blair said: “Benji is very relaxed and biddable. He’s a good natured dog and loves people so he is perfect.”

Benji was brought into school from day dot.

The tiny, eight-week-old pup would stay in Paul’s office to get used to the noises and the smells.

Blair said: “I stayed behind after school when the kids were away and did training with him.

“I took him through the corridors into different classrooms to get him used to the school so that when he did start going into the classrooms with the kids he wasn’t phased.

“He knew the bell, the fire alarm. He could go into music and hear the drums playing. Nothing bothered him at all.

“Once he knew everything, it was just then building in the kids.”

Benji’s working day

Now the only lessons and activities Benji doesn’t get involved in are swimming and home economics, the latter for obvious reasons. “Being a dog, he would just want to eat everything!”, said Blair.

Benji gets to work first thing in the morning as pupils arrive.

Blair said: “In the morning he sits at the head teacher’s door and greets all the kids coming in.”

Often he greets them using a special mat with recorded messages.

“Kids will say ‘good morning’ and Benji will hit the button and say ‘good morning’ back!”

Then it’s time to help those who struggle with coming into school.

Blair said: “There are kids that will not get off the bus, so we get Benji and take him to the bus and the kids will then transition from the bus to the classroom.

“He goes on the bus and they take the lead and walk to the classroom just the thing.

“There are also some kids who find it very difficult to settle down when they come into school so I go to their class and we go for a walk and it gives them a chance to chill out and relax.”

There are kids with wheelchairs that go into walking frames and we hook Benji to their frame and that motivates them to walk.” Blair Cochrane, animal assisted therapist

Throughout the day, Benji will visit classes to take part in lessons, whether that’s practising tricks with children, like giving a paw or high-fiving, or being a subject for those working towards an animal care SVQ qualification.

He does individual sessions with targeted children, whether those with phobias or receiving physiotherapy.

Blair said: “There are kids with wheelchairs that go into walking frames and we hook Benji to their frame and that motivates them to walk.

“Benji will walk with with them and they will carry on walking to try to catch him.”

Often, Benji is drafted in to help when a child has become overstimulated and is struggling to regulate their emotions.

Blair said: “They will tannoy for Benji to come to a class or corridor.

“If there’s a kid lying on the floor in the corridor you just walk up with Benji and they’ll get up, take the lead and go away off back to the classroom.”

And school staff also benefit from Benji’s presence.

“It can be quite challenging and stressful in this school so I take Benji into the staff room.

“He lies there and they stroke him and you just see people relax.

“It’s so good for your mental health and to destress.”

Why are school dogs beneficial?

Benji belongs to Kingspark School and lives with Paul. Some other local schools have similar arrangements, such as Bell Baxter High School, in Cupar, and Baldragon Academy, in Dundee.

Many other local schools receive visits from therapy dogs who might take part in reading sessions.

The charity Therapet, run by Canine Concern Scotland, trains volunteers to takes dogs to schools as well as to care homes, hospitals and universities.

According to a study conducted at Cardiff University, the use of dogs in schools can improve social skills, relationships and attendance, have a calming effect and act as a motivator and reward for pupils.