The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert is returning after a sparkling debut last year.

And to make sure you don’t miss out snap up your tickets now to be part of the audience.

Get your tickets for The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert or phone Dundee Box Office on 01382 434940. Tickets are £13.75 or £9.75 for concessions.

We staged our festive musical celebration for the first time in 2023.

Show-stopping performances from local school pupils and musical groups made it an event to remember.

So we are delighted to be bringing it back to Dundee, with tickets on sale from today.

And with a shift from our Meadowside headquarters to the Gardyne Theatre we’ll be able to welcome even more spectators.

We have signed up six fantastic acts to star in the show.

Taking to the stage on Sunday December 10 will be choirs from Rosebank and Murroes primary schools.

Braeview Academy duo Cole Conner and Ewan Ferrie will be back and we’ll have the camerata youth orchestra of Big Noise Douglas.

Also we’ll have heartwarming performances from not one but two Makaton choirs. Sing it Sign it: Tayside Makaton Choir will return, and we’ll also have the Makaton choir of Clepington Primary School.

Makaton is a language system which uses signs and symbols to help people with disabilities or learning disabilities to communicate.

Our managing editor Graham Huband encouraged people to secure their tickets before they sell out.

He said: “Christmas is always a special time of the year, but The Courier and Evening Telegraph Christmas Concert will make it even more so this year.

“I can’t wait to hear our performers singing so many Yuletide favourites.

“They sing with such gusto and joy that no-one can fail to leave without being uplifted.

“The Makaton performances are very special too. It is amazing just how emotional it can be to watch those who for whom Makaton is vital for communication really energised as the signing and the music is brought together.

“The whole concert is a joy and is a great addition to the Christmas season in Dundee. I look forward to it.”

Generously sponsored by Polycrub, the concert will raise money for the Tele’s annual Pounds for Primaries give-away, in which we award cash prizes to local schools.