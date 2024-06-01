Schools Prom photos: Viewforth High School Class of 2024 prom A gallery of pictures from the big night. Prom ready at the Laurel Bank Hotel. Image: David Wardle. By Cheryl Peebles June 1 2024, 1:00pm June 1 2024, 1:00pm Share Prom photos: Viewforth High School Class of 2024 prom Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4996276/viewforth-high-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Viewforth High School’s Class of 2024 marked their graduation from school in style. Ball gowns and suits were donned for the Kirkcaldy leavers’ prom in the Laurel Bank Hotel, Markinch. The teenagers made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. Viewforth High School prom 2024 features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Viewforth High School prom 2024 All photographs by David Wardle. Ready for the big night. Ben, Reilly and Kian. Kornelia Waskowiak. All friends together. Chelsey Burrell, Jenna Skinner, Kornelia Waskowiak, Demi Philp, Luci Keddie and Caitlin Smith. Isla Gould, Rowan Wallace and Amelia Brown. Fraser. Holly Benelle, Isla Gould, Lewis Ewan, Lucy Murray and Chloe Smillie. Liam Murray and Chloe Stevenson. Zara Mahmood and Sade Rennie. At the Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch. Fraser with Caitlin Smith. Isla Gould, Rowan Wallace and Amelia Brown. Conner, Ben, Archie, Reilly, Ewan, Fraser and Mitchell. Girls ready to have fun (and a couple of the boys!). Making a grand entrance. Fraser, Conner and Ewan. Smiles for the camera. Ronda Annan, Zara Mahmood and Sade Rennie. Making prom memories. Travis Nyaguthii. Ready to celebrate. All in blue. Excitement mounting. The boys. And the girls. The Class of 2024.
