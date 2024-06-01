Prom photos: Viewforth High School Class of 2024 prom

Viewforth High School’s Class of 2024 marked their graduation from school in style.

Ball gowns and suits were donned for the Kirkcaldy leavers’ prom in the Laurel Bank Hotel, Markinch.

The teenagers made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

Viewforth High School prom 2024 features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Viewforth High School prom 2024

All photographs by David Wardle.