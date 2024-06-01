Prom photos: Viewforth High School Class of 2024 prom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: Viewforth High School Class of 2024 prom

A gallery of pictures from the big night.

Prom ready at the Laurel Bank Hotel. Image: David Wardle.
Prom ready at the Laurel Bank Hotel. Image: David Wardle.
By Cheryl Peebles

Viewforth High School’s Class of 2024 marked their graduation from school in style.

Ball gowns and suits were donned for the Kirkcaldy leavers’ prom in the Laurel Bank Hotel, Markinch.

The teenagers made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

Viewforth High School prom 2024 features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Viewforth High School prom 2024

All photographs by David Wardle.

Ready for the big night.
Ben, Reilly and Kian.
Kornelia Waskowiak.
All friends together.
Chelsey Burrell, Jenna Skinner, Kornelia Waskowiak, Demi Philp, Luci Keddie and Caitlin Smith.
Isla Gould, Rowan Wallace and Amelia Brown.
Fraser.
Holly Benelle, Isla Gould, Lewis Ewan, Lucy Murray and Chloe Smillie.
Liam Murray and Chloe Stevenson.
Zara Mahmood and Sade Rennie.
At the Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch.
Fraser with Caitlin Smith.
Isla Gould, Rowan Wallace and Amelia Brown.
Conner, Ben, Archie, Reilly, Ewan, Fraser and Mitchell.
Girls ready to have fun (and a couple of the boys!).
Making a grand entrance.
Fraser, Conner and Ewan.
Smiles for the camera.
Ronda Annan, Zara Mahmood and Sade Rennie.
Making prom memories.
Travis Nyaguthii.
Ready to celebrate.
All in blue.
Excitement mounting.
The boys.
And the girls.
The Class of 2024.

