Schools Prom photos: Montrose Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ formal Our pictures from the prom in the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee. Montrose Academy Prom: A Night of Elegance and Celebration. Image: Ethan Williams By Cheryl Peebles & Katherine Ferries June 1 2024, 1:00pm June 1 2024, 1:00pm Share Prom photos: Montrose Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ formal Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4996287/montrose-academy-formal-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Montrose Academy’s Class of 2024 staged their glittering formal on Friday. The school leavers dressed to impress as they gathered for their prom in the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. Montrose Academy formal features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Montrose Academy S6 formal 2024 All photographs by Ethan Williams. Making memories with friends at Montrose Academy’s prom! Image: Ethan Williams Tony Dolton, Dimitri Karkahov and Cadence Dickson. Image: Ethan Williams Sharp and stylish at Montrose Academy’s prom! Image: Ethan Williams Brea Rushworth and Riley Caldar. Image: Ethan Williams The gentlemen of Montrose Academy bringing class to prom night! Image: Ethan Williams Callum Murray and David Baird. Image: Ethan Williams Jake and Kelsey. Image: Ethan Williams Maya Parnell, Stephanie Ray and Abbi Mather. Image: Ethan Williams Glamorous girls of Montrose Academy shining at prom! Image: Ethan Williams McKenzie Grant, Alisha Watson and Aimee Milne. Image: Ethan Williams Paula and Neave. Image: Ethan Williams Heartfelt conversations and happy moments at prom night! Image: Ethan Williams
Conversation