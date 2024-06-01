Prom photos: Montrose Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ formal

Montrose Academy’s Class of 2024 staged their glittering formal on Friday.

The school leavers dressed to impress as they gathered for their prom in the Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

Montrose Academy formal features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Montrose Academy S6 formal 2024

All photographs by Ethan Williams.