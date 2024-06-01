Schools Prom photos: Arbroath High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom Our photographer captured the arrival at Malmaison Dundee. Ready for the special occasion. Image Paul Reid. By Cheryl Peebles June 1 2024, 1:00pm June 1 2024, 1:00pm Share Prom photos: Arbroath High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4996300/arbroath-high-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Arbroath High School’s Class of 2024 dressed to impress for their leavers’ prom. They gathered for their final bash as school pupils at Malmaison Dundee. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. Arbroath High School prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Arbroath High School prom 2024 All photographs by Paul Reid. Ashleigh Reid and Lydie Kaptu-Fotso. Ellie Muir, Lydie Kaptu-Fotso, Holly Armstrong and Callie Thomson. Ramone Boyd, Aria Frase, Freya Law, Yasmin McCagh, Isla Nicoll, Piper McBay, Eve Smith, Holly Armstrong, Cerys Deas and Avery Anderson. Eve Smith, Abbie Swankie and Ellie Mustard. From left (back) Kyle Fraser, Ryan Paterson, Dylan Jones, Christie Laird, Oliver Smith (front) Lyndsay Jukes, Katie McCombie and Daisy Tapp. Freya Law, Eve Smith, Yasmi McCagh and Isla Nicoll. Aiden Merryweather, Khai He and Dylan Jones. Ready to dine. Ashleigh Reid with Katie McCombie. Oliver Smith with depute head teacher Ryan Laird. Piper McBay, Jessica Webster, Mia Pattison, Rachel Lamond and Lucy Strathearn. Yasmin McCagh, Abbie Swankie, Mia Watson and Niall MacDonald. Ellie Mustard, Katelin Smith and Yasmin McCagh. Oliver Smith with Daisy Tapp, Millie Eaton and Katie McCombie. Making prom memories. Aiden Merryweather and Ashleigh Reid. Ellie Mustard and Katelin Smith. Depute head teacher Ryan Laird addresses the room. Daisy Tapp, Katie McCombie and Yvonne Anderson. Abbie Swankie, Ellie Mustard and Eve Smith. Faith Valeri, Lewsi Robb and Chloe Allerdyce. Pouts aplenty! Students and their teachers. Please be seated. Selfie time for Freya Law, Eve Smith and Yasmin McCagh! Hayden Parcell, Harry Stephen and Duaghall Fairweather. Hayden Parcell, Jessica Reid, Alison Mulligan, Carrie Bywater, Louis Jennings and Cara Smart. Time for another photo before dinner. Lydie Kaptu-Fotso and Poppy Donachie. Yasmin McCagh and Milly Eaton. Ellie Mustard, Katelin Smith and Yasmin McCagh. Yasmin McCagh, Abbie Swankie, Mia Watson and Niall MacDonald. Daisy Tapp, Katie McCombie and Yvonne Anderson. Ellie Mustard, Abbie Swankie, Eve Smith and Nicole Wood. Ellie Muir, Lydie Kaptu-Fotso, Holly Armstrong, Callie Thomson. Hayden Parcell, Jessica Reid, Alison Mulligan, Carrie Bywater, Louis Jennings, Cara Smart. Arbroath High School Class of 2024.
