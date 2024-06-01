Prom photos: Arbroath High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: Arbroath High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

Our photographer captured the arrival at Malmaison Dundee.

By Cheryl Peebles

Arbroath High School’s Class of 2024 dressed to impress for their leavers’ prom.

They gathered for their final bash as school pupils at Malmaison Dundee.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

Arbroath High School prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Arbroath High School prom 2024

All photographs by Paul Reid.

Ashleigh Reid and Lydie Kaptu-Fotso.
Ellie Muir, Lydie Kaptu-Fotso, Holly Armstrong and Callie Thomson.
Ramone Boyd, Aria Frase, Freya Law, Yasmin McCagh, Isla Nicoll, Piper McBay, Eve Smith, Holly Armstrong, Cerys Deas and Avery Anderson.
Eve Smith, Abbie Swankie and Ellie Mustard.
From left (back) Kyle Fraser, Ryan Paterson, Dylan Jones, Christie Laird, Oliver Smith (front) Lyndsay Jukes, Katie McCombie and Daisy Tapp.
Freya Law, Eve Smith, Yasmi McCagh and Isla Nicoll.
Aiden Merryweather, Khai He and Dylan Jones.
Ready to dine.
Ashleigh Reid with Katie McCombie.
Oliver Smith with depute head teacher Ryan Laird.
Piper McBay, Jessica Webster, Mia Pattison, Rachel Lamond and Lucy Strathearn.
Oliver Smith with Daisy Tapp, Millie Eaton and Katie McCombie.
Making prom memories.
Aiden Merryweather and Ashleigh Reid.
Ellie Mustard and Katelin Smith.
Depute head teacher Ryan Laird addresses the room.
Abbie Swankie, Ellie Mustard and Eve Smith.
Faith Valeri, Lewsi Robb and Chloe Allerdyce.
Pouts aplenty!
Students and their teachers.
Please be seated.
Selfie time for Freya Law, Eve Smith and Yasmin McCagh!
Hayden Parcell, Harry Stephen and Duaghall Fairweather.
Time for another photo before dinner.
Lydie Kaptu-Fotso and Poppy Donachie.
Yasmin McCagh and Milly Eaton.
Ellie Mustard, Katelin Smith and Yasmin McCagh.
Yasmin McCagh, Abbie Swankie, Mia Watson and Niall MacDonald.
Daisy Tapp, Katie McCombie and Yvonne Anderson.
Ellie Mustard, Abbie Swankie, Eve Smith and Nicole Wood.
Hayden Parcell, Jessica Reid, Alison Mulligan, Carrie Bywater, Louis Jennings, Cara Smart.
Arbroath High School Class of 2024.

Conversation