Prom photos: St Andrew’s RC High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

St Andrew’s RC High School’s Class of 2024 have celebrated the end of their school days.

With exams done, the graduating Kirkcaldy pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ prom in the Dean Park Hotel.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

St Andrew’s RC High School prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

St Andrew’s RC High School prom 2024

All photographs by Steven Brown/DC Thomson.