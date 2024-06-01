Schools Prom photos: St Andrew’s RC High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom Our best pictures from the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy. All pupils from St Andrews RC High School gather at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy for a memorable prom night filled with celebration and camaraderie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Cheryl Peebles & heatherfowlie June 1 2024, 1:00pm June 1 2024, 1:00pm Share Prom photos: St Andrew’s RC High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4996304/st-andrews-high-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment St Andrew’s RC High School’s Class of 2024 have celebrated the end of their school days. With exams done, the graduating Kirkcaldy pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ prom in the Dean Park Hotel. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. St Andrew’s RC High School prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. St Andrew’s RC High School prom 2024 All photographs by Steven Brown/DC Thomson. Bridgette Smales with partner Patrick O’Broin at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy for St Andrews RC High School Prom. Neive Macary, Kieran Forsyth, Alana Loughrey and Megan Millar at the Dean Park Hotel. Jamie Glover and Kayla Aitken before their prom. All the lads at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy for St Andrews RC High School Prom. Abbie Newlands in a beautiful blue dress. Elisha Abraham outside Dean Park Hotel. Jenna Walsh, Amy Nicholson, Chloe Jeary, Laura Dejoaska, Emily O’Sullivan and Katlyn Martin before their prom. Alexander Zubob striking a pose before his prom. Ruby Seago. Chloe Jeary, Evan Owen, Laura Dejoaska and Emily O’Sullivan at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy. Kyle Graham, Alexander Zubob, Evan Owen and Ruby Seago stop for a picture before the event. Chloe Jeary, Katlyn Martin, Laura Dejoaska and Emily O’Sullivan. All pupils at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy for St Andrews RC High School Prom. All the teachers at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy for St Andrews RC High School Prom. Suited and booted are Kyle Graham, Michael Nwafor, Jay Douff, Arran Montgomerie, Bobby Jack and Jack McAndrew. Jenna Walsh and Amy Nicholson in beautiful gowns for their prom. Chloe Jeary, Katlyn Martin, Laura Dejoaska and Emily O’Sullivan always have time for a selfie. Too cool for school. Jamie Glover, Kayla Aitken, Veronika Postoj, Molly Hart, Sophie Marshall, Alyssa Burns and Maddie Cumming. Maria Hinojsa, Rosie Mallin, Libby Millar, Alana Loughray, Elisha Abraham, Marianne Burgeston, Ciara Gibbons, Logan Jackson and Olivia O’Hare at the Dean Park Hotel. Group selfies at the Dean Park Hotel.
