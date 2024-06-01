Prom photos: St Andrew’s RC High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: St Andrew’s RC High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

Our best pictures from the Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy.

All pupils from St Andrews RC High School gather at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy for a memorable prom night filled with celebration and camaraderie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
All pupils from St Andrews RC High School gather at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy for a memorable prom night filled with celebration and camaraderie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Cheryl Peebles & heatherfowlie

St Andrew’s RC High School’s Class of 2024 have celebrated the end of their school days.

With exams done, the graduating Kirkcaldy pupils dressed to impress as they gathered for their leavers’ prom in the Dean Park Hotel.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

St Andrew’s RC High School prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

St Andrew’s RC High School prom 2024

All photographs by Steven Brown/DC Thomson.

Bridgette Smales with partner Patrick O’Broin at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy for St Andrews RC High School Prom.
Neive Macary, Kieran Forsyth, Alana Loughrey and Megan Millar at the Dean Park Hotel.
Jamie Glover and Kayla Aitken before their prom.
All the lads at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy for St Andrews RC High School Prom.
Abbie Newlands in a beautiful blue dress.
Elisha Abraham outside Dean Park Hotel.
Jenna Walsh, Amy Nicholson, Chloe Jeary, Laura Dejoaska, Emily O’Sullivan and Katlyn Martin before their prom.
Alexander Zubob striking a pose before his prom.
Ruby Seago. Chloe Jeary, Evan Owen, Laura Dejoaska and Emily O’Sullivan at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy.
Kyle Graham, Alexander Zubob, Evan Owen and Ruby Seago stop for a picture before the event.
Chloe Jeary, Katlyn Martin, Laura Dejoaska and Emily O’Sullivan.
All pupils at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy for St Andrews RC High School Prom.
All the teachers at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy for St Andrews RC High School Prom.
Suited and booted are Kyle Graham, Michael Nwafor, Jay Douff, Arran Montgomerie, Bobby Jack and Jack McAndrew.
Jenna Walsh and Amy Nicholson in beautiful gowns for their prom.
Chloe Jeary, Katlyn Martin, Laura Dejoaska and Emily O’Sullivan always have time for a selfie.
Too cool for school.
Jamie Glover, Kayla Aitken, Veronika Postoj, Molly Hart, Sophie Marshall, Alyssa Burns and Maddie Cumming.
Maria Hinojsa, Rosie Mallin, Libby Millar, Alana Loughray, Elisha Abraham, Marianne Burgeston, Ciara Gibbons, Logan Jackson and Olivia O’Hare at the Dean Park Hotel.
Group selfies at the Dean Park Hotel.

