‘She’s a superhero without a cape’: Fife young carer Gracie is mum’s rock

Young carer Gracie Trotter is a superhero to her mum, helping to run the home, look after siblings and taking control in emergencies.

Gracie, 15, is carer for her mum Emma, 43, who suffers from colitis and severe migraines as a result of a brain haemorrhage a few years ago.

When her twin brother Archie was younger, she was also a carer for him. He has autism, visual impairment and Poland’s syndrome, a rare condition causing underdevelopment of the chest muscle.

As if that wasn’t enough, the selfless teenager also helps other young carers by advocating for them and supporting them.

Levenmouth Academy pupil Gracie is a peer leader for Fife Young Carers, which was named charity of the year in the Sottish Charity Awards last month.

Mum Emma, who is an education officer for Fife Young Carers, says: “She’s amazing.

“I call all our young carers superheroes. They’ve not got a cape, they’ve not got a mask, they’re hidden and people don’t know what they do.

“But I couldn’t run my house without Gracie, she’s my rock.”

Rushed to hospital by ambulance

Emma’s migraines are so severe that they can cause projectile vomiting. She has had to be rushed to hospital by ambulance on occasion.

Between the migraines and her colitis, it’s vital that Emma, who also has poor memory, stays on top of her medication regime and eats well.

For that, she often relies on Gracie, Archie and their younger brother Finley, 11, to keep her right.

Dad Michael is a submariner with the Royal Navy so can be away from their Leven home for months at a time.

As a result, Gracie often takes charge if Emma is unwell.

Emma says: “She’s my go-to; she knows exactly what I need when I’m having a migraine.

“If I’ve got a migraine there are certain things that help. If I have really bad one, she’s like ‘out of the way, I need to run a cold bath and get a cold towel’.

“She has my feet in the bath and the towel on my head.”

Even more severe migraines have led to Emma requiring an ambulance, but she says: “Touch wood, I’ve not had one of them for about a year.

“This one [Gracie] keeps me in check and reminds me that I need to look after my body.”

‘It just feels normal’

Although Emma tries to minimise her reliance on the children, Gracie and her siblings help with household chores, particularly if she is unwell.

Gracie, who has just started S5, says: “It feels good knowing that I can help my mum but it just feels normal.

“I know a lot of young carers have a lot more to take on than I do but they don’t see it like that, it’s just what they do.”

She describes how some young carers cook meals for their families, clean the house and go and get their brothers and sisters.

But illustrating her modesty Emma interjects: “You do that!”

Gracie is supported by Fife Young Carers, including with one-to-one help and respite trips. It also gives her a network of friends who are fellow carers.

Levenmouth Academy and Fife Young Carers

At school she is a member of Levenmouth Academy’s young carers group. A card identifying her as a young carer means teachers know she may have good reason to be late or need to leave class.

It’s the benefits of being part of Fife Young Carers that motivate her to be one of its peer leaders.

She shows other children who care for a family member that being recognised as a young carer can ease the pressure.

And she fights their corner by speaking up for their community.

Gracie recently told her story at an education conference to highlight the reality of life as a Fife young carer.

Fife Young Carers service manager Allison Logan explained how peer leaders raise awareness and support others.

She says: “A lot of young people don’t want to be seen as a young carer because there is a stigma attached to it.

“But then they see the what these guys do and realise it’s not bad being a young carer.

“Young carers are really selfless people and I don’t think they realise they are.

‘Gracie’s role as a young carer is priceless’

“A lot of kids don’t know that what they are doing isn’t what everyone else is doing.

“I’ve met young people who are more resilient than I could ever dream to be.

“They are superheroes, as Emma says.

“What Gracie and Finley do for their mum is priceless, especially with Dad being away a lot.”

Fife Young Carers beat three other finalists in its category (turnover over £500,000) to win the Scottish Charity Awards Charity of the Year title presented by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations last month.