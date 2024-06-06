Prom photos: Bell Baxter High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

Bell Baxter High School’s Class of 2024 made it a night to remember at their leavers’ prom.

They gathered for their final bash as school pupils at Pratis Barns, near Leven.

And they celebrated the end of exams and school before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the special occasion.

Bell Baxter High School prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Bell Baxter High School prom 2024

All photographs by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.