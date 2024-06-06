Schools Prom photos: Bell Baxter High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom Our pictures from the special occasion at Pratis Barns. Bell Baxter leavers prom was a big night. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles June 6 2024, 7:30am June 6 2024, 7:30am Share Prom photos: Bell Baxter High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5001339/bell-baxter-high-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Bell Baxter High School’s Class of 2024 made it a night to remember at their leavers’ prom. They gathered for their final bash as school pupils at Pratis Barns, near Leven. And they celebrated the end of exams and school before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the special occasion. Bell Baxter High School prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Bell Baxter High School prom 2024 All photographs by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Becky Greenhill, Rowan Johnstone and Keira Graham. Aaron Stewart, Morgan Scobie, Harris Ingram and Jack Davies. Carys Buist and Niamh Cromar in their princess dresses. Carys Buist and Niamh Cromar. Molly Steedman and Cerys Player. Pablo Penedo, Oliver Cooper, David Letran-Sanchez, Even McIvor and Adam Jeffrey. Jamie Akers, Khayri Azzam, Zain Verma, Keir Davidson and Archie Duncan. Music teacher Craig McNicoll piped the pupils in. Oliver Cooper and Dane Johnstone. The lads are suited and booted. Gathering for the Class of 2024 pictures. Now smile! Making a grand arrival. The sun was shining for these girls. An atmospheric group shot. Girls just want to have fun.
Conversation