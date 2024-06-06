Schools Prom photos: Inverkeithing High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom Our photographer recorded the event at Glen Pavilion, Dunfermline. Celebrating at Glen Pavilion. Image: David Wardle. By Cheryl Peebles June 6 2024, 9:33am June 6 2024, 9:33am Share Prom photos: Inverkeithing High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5001340/inverkeithing-high-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Inverkeithing High School’s Class of 2024 partied together for the final time at their leavers’ prom. They celebrated the end of their school days and exams at Glen Pavilion, Dunfermline. The teenagers dressed to impress for a memorable night before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. Inverkeithing High School prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Inverkeithing High School prom 2024 All photographs by David Wardle. Coordinating greens. Rachel Dick, Niamh Kirk, Melissaa Dewar and Seth Tomlinson. A shot at the steps. Staff joined the celebrations. Jess Miller and Munira Mahowala. Dressed to impress. Kilts were aplenty. Smile for the camera! Suited and booted. Prom ready. Looking smart. The lady in red. Friends together. Adding some sparkle. Excitement mounting for the night ahead. Pals ready for the big night. Still time for more photos. Kilts and gowns. Two by two. In the greens. Pose for the cameras. Some of the girls. Let the fun begin! Cheers! Guys and girl. Ladies in blue. Selfie time! Making an entrance. Some of the lads.
