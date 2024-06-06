Prom photos: Inverkeithing High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

Inverkeithing High School’s Class of 2024 partied together for the final time at their leavers’ prom.

They celebrated the end of their school days and exams at Glen Pavilion, Dunfermline.

The teenagers dressed to impress for a memorable night before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

Inverkeithing High School prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Inverkeithing High School prom 2024

All photographs by David Wardle.