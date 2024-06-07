Schools Prom photos: Perth Grammar School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom Our photographer captured the arrival at Huntingtower Hotel. Celebrating at their leavers' night. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles June 7 2024, 9:24am June 7 2024, 9:24am Share Prom photos: Perth Grammar School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5001341/perth-grammar-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Perth Grammar School’s Class of 2024 dressed to impress for their leavers’ prom. They gathered for their final bash as school pupils at Leonardo Boutique Huntingtower Hotel. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the special occasion. Perth Grammar School prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Perth Grammar School prom 2024 All photographs by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. Friends doing what friends do best. Rebecca Pearson, Amy Young and Libby Robson. The lads are suited and booted. Looking forward to the night ahead. Cameron Cowan, Harley Buchanan, Tyler Kelly and Finlay Ewart. Brooke Law, Dreanna Norris and Amybo McGlashan. Boys together. Daz Owusu looks fabulous in red. Brooke Law, Dreanna Norris and Amybo McGlashan. Smiling for the class photos. Hilarity ensues! Done! Girls are dressed to impress. Posing for the camera.
