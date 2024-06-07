Prom photos: Perth Grammar School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

Perth Grammar School’s Class of 2024 dressed to impress for their leavers’ prom.

They gathered for their final bash as school pupils at Leonardo Boutique Huntingtower Hotel.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the special occasion.

Perth Grammar School prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Perth Grammar School prom 2024

All photographs by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.