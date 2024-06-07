Schools Prom photos: St John’s RC High School Class of 2024 leavers’ dance Our pictures from the big night at Invercarse Hotel. Making prom a night to remember. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles & Emma Grady June 7 2024, 9:32pm June 7 2024, 9:32pm Share Prom photos: St John’s RC High School Class of 2024 leavers’ dance Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5003622/st-johns-rc-high-leavers-dance-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment St John’s RC High School’s Class of 2024 have celebrated at their leavers’ prom. They gathered for their final bash as school pupils at the Invercarse Hotel. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the special occasion. St John’s RC High School leavers’ dance features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. St John’s RC High School leavers’ dance 2024 All photographs by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson. The pupils and teachers had a fab time. The pupils all together. The pupils having a great time all together. A selfie to mark the occasion. Lisa Brown, Elise Rowlands, Gabrielle Forbes and Heather Marr. Lisa Brown, Elise Rowlands, Keith McArtney, Gabrielle Forbes, Heather Marr and Sebastian Anderson. Brooke Shields, Elise Salmond and Kyla Low. Lucy Drummond, Elise Salmond, Caitlin Macrae and Shanna Hanson. Couples coordinating, Bethany Macrae, Robbie Adams, Robert Duffy, Ana Hapca, Chloe Defranco and Callum Kelly. Mya Gracie, Nimi Adebiyi and Erin Mochrie. Creating lasting memories with a group photo. The teachers got in on the photo action too. Mebelo Muyobo and Breindel Tomyenejeta. Elise Salmond and Kyla Low. Isabella Crowe and Neha Kuriakose. Keith McArtney and Sebastian Anderson. Ana Hapca and Robert Duffy. Lucy Drummond with Depute Head Teacher Wendy Sinclair.
