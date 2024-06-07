Prom photos: St John’s RC High School Class of 2024 leavers’ dance

St John’s RC High School’s Class of 2024 have celebrated at their leavers’ prom.

They gathered for their final bash as school pupils at the Invercarse Hotel.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards was there to capture the special occasion.

St John’s RC High School leavers’ dance features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

St John’s RC High School leavers’ dance 2024

All photographs by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.