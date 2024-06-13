Prom photos: Grove Academy Class of 2024 final fling

Grove Academy’s Class of 2024 have had their final fling.

The Dundee S6 leavers celebrated the end of exams and their school days with a bash at Piperdam.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

Grove Academy final fling features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Grove Academy final fling 2024

All photographs by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.