Prom photos: Bertha Park High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

Bertha Park High School’s Class of 2024 – its first S6 leavers – celebrated in style at their prom.

The Perth secondary seniors gathered for their final bash as school pupils at Dunblane Hydro.

They were the first S6 group to complete school at Bertha Park High, which opened in 2019 with just S1 and S2 streams.

Joined by peers from S5, they made it a night to remember.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

Bertha Park High School leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Bertha Park High School leavers’ dance 2024

All photographs by Phil Hannah.