Schools Prom photos: Bertha Park High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom The Perth school's first S6 leavers celebrated in style. Ready to party at Dunblane Hydro. Image: Phil Hannah. By Cheryl Peebles June 13 2024, 10:59am June 13 2024, 10:59am Share Prom photos: Bertha Park High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5007418/bertha-park-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Bertha Park High School’s Class of 2024 – its first S6 leavers – celebrated in style at their prom. The Perth secondary seniors gathered for their final bash as school pupils at Dunblane Hydro. They were the first S6 group to complete school at Bertha Park High, which opened in 2019 with just S1 and S2 streams. Joined by peers from S5, they made it a night to remember. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. Bertha Park High School leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Bertha Park High School leavers’ dance 2024 All photographs by Phil Hannah. Arran Stewart and Luke Forbes. Abbi Ogilvie and Ewan Summers. Lyana Varance, Kristi Donavan and Ellie Dailey. Elisha MacRae and Moss Middleton. Looking glamorous. Girls together. Sienna Swan, Blair Whyte, Jordan Chalmers and Finlay Anderson. Boys in their kilts and suits. More of the ladies. And the gents. Gregor Bell and Shaun Hodge. Arriving at Dunblane Hydro. Bertha Park staff joined the celebrations. The all-important Class of 2024 shot.
