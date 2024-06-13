Prom photos: Bertha Park High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: Bertha Park High School Class of 2024 leavers’ prom

The Perth school's first S6 leavers celebrated in style.

Ready to party at Dunblane Hydro. Image: Phil Hannah.
Ready to party at Dunblane Hydro. Image: Phil Hannah.
By Cheryl Peebles

Bertha Park High School’s Class of 2024 – its first S6 leavers – celebrated in style at their prom.

The Perth secondary seniors gathered for their final bash as school pupils at Dunblane Hydro.

They were the first S6 group to complete school at Bertha Park High, which opened in 2019 with just S1 and S2 streams.

Joined by peers from S5, they made it a night to remember.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

Bertha Park High School leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Bertha Park High School leavers’ dance 2024

All photographs by Phil Hannah.

Arran Stewart and Luke Forbes.
Abbi Ogilvie and Ewan Summers.
Lyana Varance, Kristi Donavan and Ellie Dailey.
Elisha MacRae and Moss Middleton.
Looking glamorous.
Girls together.
Sienna Swan, Blair Whyte, Jordan Chalmers and Finlay Anderson.
Boys in their kilts and suits.
More of the ladies.
And the gents.
Gregor Bell and Shaun Hodge.
Arriving at Dunblane Hydro.
Bertha Park staff joined the celebrations.
The all-important Class of 2024 shot.

