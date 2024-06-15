Schools Prom photos: Madras College Class of 2024 leavers’ ball A gallery of shots from the special occasion. Dressed up and ready to party. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles June 15 2024, 9:16am June 15 2024, 9:16am Share Prom photos: Madras College Class of 2024 leavers’ ball Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5008650/madras-college-leavers-ball-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Madras College’s Class of 2024 have partied at their leavers’ ball. The St Andrews seniors celebrated the end of exams and their school days with a reception in the school with family before dinner and dancing at the Old Course Hotel. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer Steven Brown was there to capture the special occasion. Madras College leavers’ ball features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Madras College leavers’ ball 2024 All photographs by Steven Brown/DC Thomson. Camran Kouhy, Sophie Dykes, Sara Kouhy, Bijhan Talajooy and Rowan Screen. Adam Garnett and Lola Stewart. Amos Tucker and Olivia Birse. Rowan Screen, Fraser Sethers, Angus Graham and Ruarish Sinclair. Making an entrance. Piped into the reception. Emily Haldane and Daniel Johnston. Karla Logan and Stephanie Hill. Camran Kouhy and twin sister Sara Kouhy. Stephanie Hill with parents Kenny and Christina. Jack Jettinby and family. Safia Murdock and Lola Stewart. Jack Jettinby. Beth McMaster and Connor Brierley. Friends together. Olivia Manzie, Caitlin Major and Lia Napier. Heather Hamilton with parents Keith and Mandy. Jack Jettinby, Amelie Trow, Katie MacAulay, Aria Moore, Freya Parmal, Evie WIlson and Albie Milne. Iona Wann, Ella Allison-Finch, Anita Ferrari, Charlie Ewen and Sophie Paton. Evie Wilson and Albie Milne. Ruth Philip, Naomi MacLean, Jasmine Shackman, Flora McCandlish and Emily Helekane. Sophie Paton and Iona Wann. Iona Wann, Lewis Kingsley, Anita Ferrari and Will Boyce. Aria and Teah Moore with parents Laura and Stephen. Time for a selfie. Aria and Teah Moore. Flora and Grace McCandlish. Angus Dyer and Ano Chikowore. Flora McCandlish with her mum. Flora McCandlish and Lola Stewart. Ellie Yim, Jocelyn-Rose Smith, Alexandra Duncan, Alexandra Paterson and Sophie Dykes. Robert Fleming, Jasmine Shackman, Flora McCandlish and Abel Cotnoir. Looking glamorous. Robert Fleming, Jasmine Shackman and Abel Cotnoir. The all-important Class of 2024 group shot.
