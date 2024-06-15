Prom photos: Madras College Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Prom photos: Madras College Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

A gallery of shots from the special occasion.

Dressed up and ready to party. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Madras College’s Class of 2024 have partied at their leavers’ ball.

The St Andrews seniors celebrated the end of exams and their school days with a reception in the school with family before dinner and dancing at the Old Course Hotel.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer Steven Brown was there to capture the special occasion.

Madras College leavers’ ball features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Madras College leavers’ ball 2024

All photographs by Steven Brown/DC Thomson.

Camran Kouhy, Sophie Dykes, Sara Kouhy, Bijhan Talajooy and Rowan Screen.
Adam Garnett and Lola Stewart.
Amos Tucker and Olivia Birse.
Rowan Screen, Fraser Sethers, Angus Graham and Ruarish Sinclair.
Making an entrance.
Piped into the reception.
Emily Haldane and Daniel Johnston.
Karla Logan and Stephanie Hill.
Camran Kouhy and twin sister Sara Kouhy.
Stephanie Hill with parents Kenny and Christina.
Jack Jettinby and family.
Safia Murdock and Lola Stewart.
Jack Jettinby.
Beth McMaster and Connor Brierley.
Friends together.
Olivia Manzie, Caitlin Major and Lia Napier.
Heather Hamilton with parents Keith and Mandy.
Jack Jettinby, Amelie Trow, Katie MacAulay, Aria Moore, Freya Parmal, Evie WIlson and Albie Milne.
Iona Wann, Ella Allison-Finch, Anita Ferrari, Charlie Ewen and Sophie Paton.
Evie Wilson and Albie Milne.
Ruth Philip, Naomi MacLean, Jasmine Shackman, Flora McCandlish and Emily Helekane.
Sophie Paton and Iona Wann.
Iona Wann, Lewis Kingsley, Anita Ferrari and Will Boyce.
Aria and Teah Moore with parents Laura and Stephen.
Time for a selfie.
Aria and Teah Moore.
Flora and Grace McCandlish.
Angus Dyer and Ano Chikowore.
Flora McCandlish with her mum.
Flora McCandlish and Lola Stewart.
Ellie Yim, Jocelyn-Rose Smith, Alexandra Duncan, Alexandra Paterson and Sophie Dykes.
Robert Fleming, Jasmine Shackman, Flora McCandlish and Abel Cotnoir.
Looking glamorous.
Robert Fleming, Jasmine Shackman and Abel Cotnoir.
The all-important Class of 2024 group shot.

Conversation