Prom photos: Madras College Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

Madras College’s Class of 2024 have partied at their leavers’ ball.

The St Andrews seniors celebrated the end of exams and their school days with a reception in the school with family before dinner and dancing at the Old Course Hotel.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer Steven Brown was there to capture the special occasion.

Madras College leavers’ ball features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Madras College leavers’ ball 2024

All photographs by Steven Brown/DC Thomson.