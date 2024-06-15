Prom photos: Carnoustie High School Class of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: Carnoustie High School Class of 2024

Celebrations at Malmaison Dundee captured in pictures.

Carnoustie High leavers Neave Cant, Anna Tindal and Paige Langlands. Image: Paul Reid.
Carnoustie High leavers Neave Cant, Anna Tindal and Paige Langlands. Image: Paul Reid.
By Cheryl Peebles

Carnoustie High School’s leavers have partied together for the final time at their Class of 2024 prom.

The senior pupils dressed to impress for the big at Malmaison Dundee.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

Carnoustie High School prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Carnoustie High School prom 2024

All photographs by Paul Reid.

Ready for dinner.
Time for some pictures.
Max O’Connor and Beth Stewart.
Nathan Hibbert, Anna Tindal and Paige Langlands.
Katie McDonald, Lucy Stout, Isla Booth and Adam Stewart.
Lucy Fleming, Hannah Robinson, Isla Booth, Madame Tannoui, Holly Chalmers, Erin Robinson and Lily Hunter.
Hannah Jamieson with Finlay Scott.
Beth Stewart, Lucy Fleming, Erin Robinson, Hannah Robinson, Lily Hunter and Iona Cameron.
Kyle Allardice, Cole Thomson and Nathan McGrory.
School captains Hannah Jamieson, Max O’Connor, Elita McFarlane and Lily Hunter.
Iona Cameron and Beth Stewart.
Mia Cameron, Jessica Taylor, Elita McFarlane, Katie Fletcher and Grace Clarke.
Staff joined the celebrations.
Hannah Robinson, Lily Hunter, Beth Stewart, Iona Cameron and Erin Robinson.
Sam Roberts, Max O’Connor, Bethany Wallace and Arran Walker.
Arran Walker and Bethany Wallace.
Mia Cameron and Hannah Jamieson.
Hannah Jamieson and Neave Cant.
Aiden Christie with Finlay Scott.
Matthew Booth, Logan Ross and Brodie Walsh.
Matthew Booth and Sam Roberts.
Grace Clarke and Katie Fletcher.
Hannah Jamieson, Katherine Irvine and Finlay Scott.
Oliver Sanford, Nathan McGrory, Adam Laidlaw, Finlay Elrick and Kyle Allardice.
Beth Stewart, Katie McDonald, Lucy Stout and Isla Booth.
Piper Ewan McAree.
Smiles for the camera.
Emily Waddell, Madison King, Melissa Barnes, Grace Mudie and Adam Stewart.
Mia Cameron, Lana Kearnen, Mackenzie Gilbert and Grace Elliott.
Neave Cant, Anna Tindal and Paige Langlands.
Adam Stewart and Mackenzie Gilbert.
Arran Walker with Sam Roberts.
Kirsty Mustard, Beth Stewart, Lily Hunter, Max O’Connor, Hannah Robinson, Lucy Fleming and Sarah Doherty.
Matthew Booth, Arran Walker and Sam Roberts.
Aiden Christie, Miss Shields, Adam Laidlaw and Ethan Mann.
Ryan Walker, Mitchell McDonald, Dylan Scott, Harry Hunter, Dayle Soutar, Nathan Hibbert, Adam Laidlaw and Ethan Mann.
Dressed to impress.
Hannah Robinson, Lyndsey Mcwhirter and Erin Robinson.
Carnoustie High School Class of 2024.

