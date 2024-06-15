Prom photos: Carnoustie High School Class of 2024

Carnoustie High School’s leavers have partied together for the final time at their Class of 2024 prom.

The senior pupils dressed to impress for the big at Malmaison Dundee.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion.

Carnoustie High School prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Carnoustie High School prom 2024

All photographs by Paul Reid.