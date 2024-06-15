Schools Prom photos: Carnoustie High School Class of 2024 Celebrations at Malmaison Dundee captured in pictures. Carnoustie High leavers Neave Cant, Anna Tindal and Paige Langlands. Image: Paul Reid. By Cheryl Peebles June 15 2024, 10:28am June 15 2024, 10:28am Share Prom photos: Carnoustie High School Class of 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5008660/carnoustie-high-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Carnoustie High School’s leavers have partied together for the final time at their Class of 2024 prom. The senior pupils dressed to impress for the big at Malmaison Dundee. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the special occasion. Carnoustie High School prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Carnoustie High School prom 2024 All photographs by Paul Reid. Ready for dinner. Time for some pictures. Max O’Connor and Beth Stewart. Nathan Hibbert, Anna Tindal and Paige Langlands. Katie McDonald, Lucy Stout, Isla Booth and Adam Stewart. Lucy Fleming, Hannah Robinson, Isla Booth, Madame Tannoui, Holly Chalmers, Erin Robinson and Lily Hunter. Hannah Jamieson with Finlay Scott. Beth Stewart, Lucy Fleming, Erin Robinson, Hannah Robinson, Lily Hunter and Iona Cameron. Kyle Allardice, Cole Thomson and Nathan McGrory. School captains Hannah Jamieson, Max O’Connor, Elita McFarlane and Lily Hunter. Iona Cameron and Beth Stewart. Mia Cameron, Jessica Taylor, Elita McFarlane, Katie Fletcher and Grace Clarke. Staff joined the celebrations. Hannah Robinson, Lily Hunter, Beth Stewart, Iona Cameron and Erin Robinson. Sam Roberts, Max O’Connor, Bethany Wallace and Arran Walker. Arran Walker and Bethany Wallace. Mia Cameron and Hannah Jamieson. Hannah Jamieson and Neave Cant. Aiden Christie with Finlay Scott. Matthew Booth, Logan Ross and Brodie Walsh. Matthew Booth and Sam Roberts. Grace Clarke and Katie Fletcher. Hannah Jamieson, Katherine Irvine and Finlay Scott. Oliver Sanford, Nathan McGrory, Adam Laidlaw, Finlay Elrick and Kyle Allardice. Beth Stewart, Katie McDonald, Lucy Stout and Isla Booth. Piper Ewan McAree. Smiles for the camera. Emily Waddell, Madison King, Melissa Barnes, Grace Mudie and Adam Stewart. Mia Cameron, Lana Kearnen, Mackenzie Gilbert and Grace Elliott. Neave Cant, Anna Tindal and Paige Langlands. Adam Stewart and Mackenzie Gilbert. Arran Walker with Sam Roberts. Kirsty Mustard, Beth Stewart, Lily Hunter, Max O’Connor, Hannah Robinson, Lucy Fleming and Sarah Doherty. Matthew Booth, Arran Walker and Sam Roberts. Aiden Christie, Miss Shields, Adam Laidlaw and Ethan Mann. Ryan Walker, Mitchell McDonald, Dylan Scott, Harry Hunter, Dayle Soutar, Nathan Hibbert, Adam Laidlaw and Ethan Mann. Dressed to impress. Hannah Robinson, Lyndsey Mcwhirter and Erin Robinson. Carnoustie High School Class of 2024.
