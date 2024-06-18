Schools Prom photos: Auchmuty High School Class of 2024 The Glenrothes secondary's leavers celebrated completing school. Making it a night to remember. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson. By Cheryl Peebles June 18 2024, 10:27pm June 18 2024, 10:27pm Share Prom photos: Auchmuty High School Class of 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5014139/auchmuty-high-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Auchmuty High School’s Class of 2024 celebrated in style at their leavers’ prom. The Glenrothes S6 leavers marked the end of exams and their school days at Balbirnie House Hotel. And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer Steven Brown was there to capture the special occasion. Auchmuty High School‘s leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Auchmuty High School prom 2024 All photographs by Steven Brown/DC Thomson. The rain wasn’t going to spoil the evening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Selfies at the Prom. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Students getting the drinks in. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ruby McDonald arriving in a Lambourghini Hurrican Evo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Alex Thomson and Reiley Laing . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Euan McAllion hogging the limelight. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Eden Jones and Shaun Harley. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson From modern cars to vintage cars. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Erin Humphrey and Ben Horsburgh. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Suited and booted. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Rebeka Millar, Ruby Boyde, Katie Small and Nicole McDonald. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ruby McDonald. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Rebeka Millar, Ruby Boyde, Katie Small and Nicole McDonald. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Auchmuty High School Prom was held at Balbirnie House Hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Connie Inglis and Rebecca Combe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Chloe Canning, Sarah O’Neill, Erin Humphrey and Lennix Howell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Group photo time. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson All things blue for this pair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Chloe Canning, Sarah O’Neill, Erin Humphrey and Lennix Howell pose for a photo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Happy couple Aimee Georgeson and Ruaridh Sinclair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Bella Ryce and Jenni Graham. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Aiden Kelly looking sharp in their kilt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Connie Inglis and Rebecca Combe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Louise Porter, Jay Stewart, Eden Jones, Shaun Harley and Ethan Calder. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Tegan Adair, Brooke McCann and Caelan Russell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Tegan Adair, Brooke McCann and Caelan Russell pose for photos in their gowns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ladies socialising before the meal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Smiles all round. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Students celebrating prom. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Noani Jack, Euan McAllion and Emily Antropik. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson A group photo to remember the evening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Finlay McIntosh, Logan Philip, Liam Murray and Mitchell Penman. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
