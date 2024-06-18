Prom photos: Auchmuty High School Class of 2024

Auchmuty High School’s Class of 2024 celebrated in style at their leavers’ prom.

The Glenrothes S6 leavers marked the end of exams and their school days at Balbirnie House Hotel.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer Steven Brown was there to capture the special occasion.

Auchmuty High School‘s leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Auchmuty High School prom 2024

All photographs by Steven Brown/DC Thomson.