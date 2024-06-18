Prom photos: Auchmuty High School Class of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prom photos: Auchmuty High School Class of 2024

The Glenrothes secondary's leavers celebrated completing school.

Making it a night to remember. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.
Making it a night to remember. Image: Steven Brown/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

Auchmuty High School’s Class of 2024 celebrated in style at their leavers’ prom.

The Glenrothes S6 leavers marked the end of exams and their school days at Balbirnie House Hotel.

And they made it a night to remember before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer Steven Brown was there to capture the special occasion.

Auchmuty High School‘s leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Auchmuty High School prom 2024

All photographs by Steven Brown/DC Thomson.

The rain wasn’t going to spoil the evening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Selfies at the Prom. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Students getting the drinks in. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ruby McDonald arriving in a Lambourghini Hurrican Evo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Alex Thomson and Reiley Laing . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Euan McAllion hogging the limelight. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Eden Jones and Shaun Harley. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
From modern cars to vintage cars. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Erin Humphrey and Ben Horsburgh. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Suited and booted. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rebeka Millar, Ruby Boyde, Katie Small and Nicole McDonald. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ruby McDonald. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rebeka Millar, Ruby Boyde, Katie Small and Nicole McDonald. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Auchmuty High School Prom was held at Balbirnie House Hotel. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Connie Inglis and Rebecca Combe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chloe Canning, Sarah O’Neill, Erin Humphrey and Lennix Howell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Group photo time. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
All things blue for this pair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chloe Canning, Sarah O’Neill, Erin Humphrey and Lennix Howell pose for a photo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Happy couple Aimee Georgeson and Ruaridh Sinclair. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bella Ryce and Jenni Graham. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Aiden Kelly looking sharp in their kilt. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Connie Inglis and Rebecca Combe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Louise Porter, Jay Stewart, Eden Jones, Shaun Harley and Ethan Calder. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tegan Adair, Brooke McCann and Caelan Russell. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tegan Adair, Brooke McCann and Caelan Russell pose for photos in their gowns. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ladies socialising before the meal. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiles all round. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Students celebrating prom. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Noani Jack, Euan McAllion and Emily Antropik. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A group photo to remember the evening. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Finlay McIntosh, Logan Philip, Liam Murray and Mitchell Penman. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

