Proms photos: Levenmouth Academy Class of 2024

Levenmouth Academy’s Class of 2024 had a night to remember at their leavers’ prom.

The Fife teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at the Laurel Bank Hotel, Markinch.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion.

Levenmouth Academy leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Levenmouth Academy prom 2024

All photographs by Steve MacdDougall/DC Thomson.