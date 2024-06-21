Schools Proms photos: Levenmouth Academy Class of 2024 The Fife school leavers partied in the Laurel Bank Hotel, Markinch. A night to celebrate! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Cheryl Peebles & Emma Grady June 21 2024, 10:50pm June 21 2024, 10:50pm Share Proms photos: Levenmouth Academy Class of 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5018785/levenmouth-academy-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Levenmouth Academy’s Class of 2024 had a night to remember at their leavers’ prom. The Fife teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at the Laurel Bank Hotel, Markinch. And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion. Levenmouth Academy leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Levenmouth Academy prom 2024 All photographs by Steve MacdDougall/DC Thomson. Pictured left to right is Katie Kearson and Alex McAuslan. Pictured left to right is Abi Stuart, Kayley Ritchie and Ellie Smart. Alan Ross enjoying the evening. Pictured left to right is Alex Shearer and Lola Brown. Pictured left to right is Abbie Dryburgh and Cameron Cron. Pictured left to right is Gareth Anderson, Thierry Moffat, Oliver Gordon, Rhuairidh Menzies, Benjamin Duthie and Nathan Johnston. Pictured left to right is Abi Stuart, Kayley Ritchie, Mia Reid, Ellie Smart, Emily Rafferty and Eva Frayo. Pictured left to right is Leah Brennan and Jamie Easton. Pictured left to right is Neve Anderson and Aiden Grant. Pictured left to right is Ami Davidson, Brooklyn Fraser and Crystal Ramsay. Pictured left to right is Rhiannon Grant and Katie Goodwin. Pictured left to right is Alan Ross, Jamie Easton, Aiden Grant, Sonny Anderson, Archie Berret and Cyrus Stevenson. Pictured left to right is Kayley Ritchie, Alan Ross and Abie Stuart. Pictured left to right is Lynn Adams (staff), Alan Ross and Tracy Welsh (staff) Pictured left to right is Danielle Beveridge and Nathan Johnston. Pictured left to right is Kaelah Valentine and Kiera McMahon. Pictured left to right is Ami Davidson, Crystal Ramsay and Brooklyn Fraser taking a selfie. Pictured left to right is Aimee Balfour, Caitlin Hay and Danielle Beveridge.
Conversation