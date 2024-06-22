Schools Prom photos: Forfar Academy Class of 2024 The S6 leavers partied in the Apex City Quay Hotel, Dundee. Forfar Academy, Class of 2024. By Cheryl Peebles June 22 2024, 9:52am June 22 2024, 9:52am Share Prom photos: Forfar Academy Class of 2024 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/5018790/forfar-academy-prom-2024/ Copy Link 0 comment Forfar Academy Class of 2024 had a night to remember at their leavers’ prom. The Angus teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at the Apex City Quay Hotel, Dundee. And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world. Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion. Forfar Academy leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Forfar Academy prom 2024 All photographs by Paul Reid. Forfar Academy Prom held at Dundee’s Apex Hotel. Image: Paul Reid Everyone looked excited for the night ahead. Image: Paul Reid Students cheer as they arrive at the venue. Image: Paul Reid A group photo to remember the occasion. Image: Paul Reid Suited and booted. Image: Paul Reid The rain stayed off for photos. Image: Paul Reid Strike a pose. Image: Paul Reid All smiles for the photographer. Image: Paul Reid Glammed up for prom. Image: Paul Reid Smiles outside the venue. Image: Paul Reid Alisha Stewart and Shannon Stewart. Image: Paul Reid Students get in their seats for dinner. Image: Paul Reid Struan Butler and Michael Zur. Image: Paul Reid Naome Craig, Anna Smith and Bob Baldie. Image: Paul Reid Group photo for the boys. Image: Paul Reid Group photo for the girls. Image: Paul Reid Everyone looked smart for prom. Image: Paul Reid Catherine Watson, Claire Valentine and Carla Bell. Image: Paul Reid Alex Stewart, Aiden Crighton and Beinn Millar. Image: Paul Reid Christy Taylor, Ruby Johnston and Holly Potter. Image: Paul Reid
