Prom photos: Forfar Academy Class of 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Prom photos: Forfar Academy Class of 2024

The S6 leavers partied in the Apex City Quay Hotel, Dundee.

Forfar Academy, Class of 2024.
Forfar Academy, Class of 2024.
By Cheryl Peebles

Forfar Academy Class of 2024 had a night to remember at their leavers’ prom.

The Angus teenagers marked the end of exams and their school days at the Apex City Quay Hotel, Dundee.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Our photographer was there to capture the grand occasion.

Forfar Academy leavers’ prom features in our Class of ’24 series, in which we showcase pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Forfar Academy prom 2024

All photographs by Paul Reid.

Forfar Academy Prom held at Dundee’s Apex Hotel. Image: Paul Reid
Everyone looked excited for the night ahead. Image: Paul Reid
Students cheer as they arrive at the venue. Image: Paul Reid
A group photo to remember the occasion. Image: Paul Reid
Suited and booted. Image: Paul Reid
The rain stayed off for photos. Image: Paul Reid
Strike a pose. Image: Paul Reid
All smiles for the photographer. Image: Paul Reid
Glammed up for prom. Image: Paul Reid
Smiles outside the venue. Image: Paul Reid
Alisha Stewart and Shannon Stewart. Image: Paul Reid
Students get in their seats for dinner. Image: Paul Reid
Struan Butler and Michael Zur. Image: Paul Reid
Naome Craig, Anna Smith and Bob Baldie. Image: Paul Reid
Group photo for the boys. Image: Paul Reid
Group photo for the girls. Image: Paul Reid
Everyone looked smart for prom. Image: Paul Reid
Catherine Watson, Claire Valentine and Carla Bell. Image: Paul Reid
Alex Stewart, Aiden Crighton and Beinn Millar. Image: Paul Reid
Christy Taylor, Ruby Johnston and Holly Potter. Image: Paul Reid

More from Schools

To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Teacher jobs shortage Picture shows; Teacher jobs shortage. DC Thomson. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 17/06/2024
Why train more teachers when we can't get jobs, asks Angus teacher
Mollie Don, Destiny Dye, Kacie Balfour, Cassy Glaister and Aimee Lea Davis. Image by Elliott Cansfield.
Prom photos: St Paul's Academy Class of 2024
A night to celebrate! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Proms photos: Levenmouth Academy Class of 2024
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School meals menus Picture shows; School meals featured image. NA. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 11/04/2024
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Harris Academy prom 2024 Picture shows; Harris Academy prom 2024. Invercarse Hotel. Supplied by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Date; 20/06/2024
Prom photos: Harris Academy Class of 2024
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Blairgowrie prom 2024 Picture shows; Blairgowrie prom 2024. Piperdam. Ethan Williams Date; 19/06/2024
Prom photos: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2024
BESTPIC CR0047882, Cheryl Peebles, Glenrothes, retiring head teacher of Pitteuchar East Primary School, Jenn Knussen. To go with interview about her career and her approach to behaviour/distress/adverse childhood experiences. Picture shows; Head Teacher Jenn Knussen with best friend and Depute HT who is also retiring Susan Petrie with some of the school kids. Tuesday 21st May, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How a schoolboy's heartache rewired Fife head teacher Jenn's view of 'challenging' behaviour
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Perth High prom 2024 Picture shows; Perth High prom 2024. Dunblane Hydro. Supplied by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Date; 19/06/2024
Prom photos: Perth High School Class of 2024
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Auchmuty High School prom 2024 Picture shows; Auchmuty High prom 2024. Balbirnie House Hotel. Supplied by Steve Brown/DC Thomson Date; 18/06/2024
Prom photos: Auchmuty High School Class of 2024
CR0048679, Cheryl Peebles, Cowdenbeath. Lollipop Man Tom McPhillips 80th Birthday. Picture Shows: Lollipop man Tom McPhillips (80) with the banner the children of Foulford Primary made for his 80th Birthday . Wednesday 12th June 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kids repay kindness of Cowdenbeath lollipop man Tom on his 80th birthday

Conversation