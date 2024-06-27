Prom photos: Morrison’s Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

Morrison’s Academy Class of 2024 partied in style at their leavers’ ball.

Teenagers marked the end of exams and their time at the Crieff school at Crieff Hydro.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Photographer Brian O’Neill was there to capture the grand occasion.

Morrison’s Academy leavers’ ball concludes our Class of ’24 series, in which we have showcased pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Morrison’s Academy leavers’ ball 2024

All photographs by Brian O’Neill of Crieff Photography.