Home Education Schools

Prom photos: Morrison’s Academy Class of 2024 leavers’ ball

The seniors enjoyed a glamorous do in the Crieff Hydro.

Dressed up for the grand event. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
Dressed up for the grand event. Image: Brian O'Neill/Crieff Photography.
By Cheryl Peebles

Morrison’s Academy Class of 2024 partied in style at their leavers’ ball.

Teenagers marked the end of exams and their time at the Crieff school at Crieff Hydro.

And they made the most of the special event before going their separate ways in the world.

Photographer Brian O’Neill was there to capture the grand occasion.

Morrison’s Academy leavers’ ball concludes our Class of ’24 series, in which we have showcased pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Morrison’s Academy leavers’ ball 2024

All photographs by Brian O’Neill of Crieff Photography.

Gowns and trews.
Making memories.
Hues of green.
Girls upped the glamour stakes.
In the pink.
Posing for some special photographs.
Pupils and staff.
Multiple colours.
Happy occasion.
School’s out.
A boys’ snap.
And one for the girls.
Tartans.
Gold and green.
A special night at Crieff Hydro.
Exams are over.
Looking smart.
Morrison’s boys.
Ties and bowties.
Seniors celebrated the end of exams.
A trio of boys together.
Final year friends.
Dressed to impress.
Ball gowns were donned for the occasion.
Morrison’s Academy leavers.
Kilts and suits for the boys.
Suited and booted.
Boys and girls together.
Smiles for the camera.
Staff joined the celebrations.
Morrison’s Academy Class of 2024.

